Jaguar dealers will have no new cars to sell in 2025 as carmaker readies luxury electric GT for ’26

JLR dealers won’t be selling any new Jaguars for most of 2025, as the British carmaker plans to scrap Jaguar’s entire range in readiness to reposition it as a luxury pure-electric brand.

JLR ended production of the XE and XF saloons and the F-Type sports car earlier this year, while in July it confirmed it would axe the E-Pace small SUV by the end of 2024.

It had been hoped Jaguar’s sole electric model, the I-Pace, would remain in production until the firm’s repositioning as an exclusively high-end maker of EVs, but it too will be cut to boost the brand’s profits.

It means the F-Pace will be the only model to lead Jaguar dealers into 2025.

The F-Pace is currently Jaguar’s best-seller, with it notching up just under 5,300 units in the three months to the end of June this year – a third of Jaguar’s total sales.

However, in an interview with Autocar, Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said ‘we will no longer be on sale for new vehicles’ in specific European markets by the end of 2024, with the UK to follow ‘from the early part of next year’.

‘There will be a period where you will not be able to buy a Jaguar,’ he told the publication.

Jaguar’s first EV to be produced under its ‘reimagined’ focus will be a luxury four-door electric GT.

The model is expected to have a 575bhp-plus dual-motor powertrain, a range in excess of 435 miles and wear a price tag of £100,000. Importantly, it will set the scene for Jaguar’s super-exclusive, luxury-positioned future.

The new GT will be revealed in December this year but won’t go on sale until 2026, meaning that for the majority of next year no new cars will be available for sale in dealers.

Glover told Autocar that JLR has chosen the US as the place to pull the covers off the GT in December.

‘Don’t read that as “Britishness isn’t important”,’ he said. ‘It’s a really important part of the brand, but we’re also a global brand. And look at the size and the scale of the US market – for us it’s really important.’

It’ll be two further years before the single model range will be expanded to include a Bentley Bentayga-rivalling SUV, and a large four-door saloon to compete with the Bentley Flying Spur. Both are expected to be in JLR showrooms in 2028.

During the near 12-month period of the F-Pace’s deletion and the arrival of the new electric GT, JLR dealers will be told to focus on used cars and aftersales.