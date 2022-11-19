Jaguar Land Rover offers sacked tech experts chance to work in car industry

Jaguar Land Rover is looking to hire tech experts who have recently been laid off by technology giants.

Staff made redundant by the likes of Facebook-owner Meta and Elon Musk’s Twitter have been encouraged to apply for work for the British manufacturer.

Jaguar Land Rover has almost 800 roles available across the world as part of its plans to become more data-driven.

The firm said tech staff would work on the company’s ‘vehicles of the future’ with roles available in the UK, Ireland, USA, India, China and Hungary.

Tech firms have been slashing jobs in recent weeks with more than 11,000 axed at Meta as it looks to generate cost savings.

Musk has already cut around half of Twitter’s 7,500 staff with many more expected to leave.

The Telsa chief executive took over the social media firm in a $54bn deal and has been attempting to stem losses of $3m a day at the company.

Yesterday, Twitter temporarily closed its offices as even more staff chose to leave.

According to reports in the US, the social media giant closed its offices until Monday over fears disgruntled staff could sabotage the company.

It comes after hundreds of workers were said to have rejected an ultimatum from Musk to sign up for longer, more intense working hours in order to build a new ‘hardcore’ Twitter – Musk said those who did not sign up would be let go.

Amazon, Microsoft and Snapchat have all also confirmed staff cuts of their own.

Anthony Battle, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief information officer, said: ‘We are further strengthening our data and digital skills base so we can deliver our Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039.

‘Our digital transformation journey is well under way but being able to recruit highly skilled digital workers is an important next step.

‘We are pleased to be able to provide opportunities to talented individuals with digital capabilities.’

Jaguar Land Rover said the available roles were in areas including autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, electrification, data science, and machine learning.

Earlier this week, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Thierry Bollore shocked the automotive industry when he resigned for ‘personal reasons’ just days after the firm announced improved financial results.

Bollore said he was stepping down from his position at the end of the year, having been with the company since joining from Renault in 2020.

He will be replaced in the interim by Adrian Mardell, who currently works as the outfit’s chief financial officer, while parent company Tata Motors considers its next move.

Jaguar Land Rover recently announced it has slashed losses in the three months to the end of September, boosted by production of the new Range Rover.

Overall, the car manufacturer lost £173m in Q2 compared to £302m during the same period last year.