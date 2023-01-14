Jan 14: NHS under pressure; UK to send tanks to Ukraine; Peugeot is new B-segment leader

Health service under pressure ‘like nothing I have ever experienced’ – NHS boss

The head of the NHS has said the health service is under more pressure than she has ever seen, as she warned that recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could take another two years.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, has spoken of the importance of training places, adding that universities are having to turn away ‘really excellent’ people.

The interview with The Times comes after NHS England data showed that one in 10 people was left waiting for ambulances for more than three-and-a-half hours after falling seriously ill – with the likes of hearts attacks, strokes and sepsis – as response times fell to the worst on record.

Rishi Sunak ‘pledges to deliver tank squadron to Ukraine’

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly agreed to deliver a squadron of tanks to Ukraine to aid the country’s efforts in re-taking territory lost to Russian forces.

Four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will reportedly be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly afterwards.

According to The Sun, a Downing St source said Mr Sunak will inform Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky about the plan on Saturday. The reported move would make the UK the first Western power to supply the Ukrainians with main battle tanks.

Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease

The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease.

Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).

Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded on Friday that although they were given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) Mr Roberts and Ms David were ‘exposed to Covid-19 infection at work, became infected and that infection caused’ their deaths. He made a finding of industrial disease. The family of Mr Roberts had argued for a conclusion of industrial disease while the health board had made the case for ruling that both deaths were from natural causes.

Royal College of Nursing Scotland announces pause on strike action

The Royal College of Nursing Scotland has paused a formal announcement of strike action following further talks with the Scottish government.

Talks took place on Friday, January 13 with first minister Nicola Sturgeon and RCN general secretary and chief executive, Pat Cullen.

There was also talks earlier this week that took place between the Scottish government, the RCN, and the other trade unions currently in dispute regarding NHS pay, to consider a roadmap to resolving the dispute.

Anglian Water fined more than £500,000 after raw sewage kills 5,000 fish

A water company has been fined more than half a million pounds after raw sewage was discharged into a river for 23 hours killing 5,000 fish, the Environment Agency said.

Anglian Water pleaded guilty to a breach of permit and was ordered to pay a fine of £510,000, costs of £50,000 and a victim surcharge of £170 at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

About six million litres of raw sewage was pumped into the Great Ouse at Brackley, Northamptonshire, during the incident. The discharge, from the emergency overflow at the pumping station, started just before 6pm on May 24 2017 and continued until about 5pm the next day.

Peugeot new electric leader in the B-Segment in Europe

New figures show the Peugeot 208 was the best-selling car in the B-segment last year.

The electric e-208, meanwhile, was the top-selling electric B-segment. The French carmaker was also the best-selling brand in the B-segment when sales of the 208 and e-208 are combined with the 2008 and e-2008 crossover models.

Peugeot said 2023 is its ‘year of electric’ as from the first half of the year all the brand’s models will be available with one or more electrified engines

Single-use plastic plates, trays and cutlery set to be banned from October

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and a host of other items are set to be banned in England from October, the government has said.

The Department for the Environment said that a new ban will also cover single-use plastic bowls, trays as well as certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers, as the government seeks to curb the ‘devastating’ impact of plastic on the environment.

The change will mean that from October this year, the public will not be able to buy the banned items from retailers, takeaways and food vendors.

Friday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Byron owner to axe nine restaurants and 218 jobs after administration

The owner of Byron Burger has said it will shut nine restaurants after falling into administration.

Famously Proper, which owns Byron and fried chicken brand Mother Clucker, said it will cut 218 jobs as a result of the closures.

The company was set up after private equity firm Calveton rescued Byron from a previous administration in 2020 following the impact of the pandemic. Administrators from Interpath Advisory were appointed on Friday and immediately confirmed the company has been sold in a pre-pack administration to Tristar Foods, a new company linked to Calveton.

Weather outlook

A wet start for most of the country today as a band of heavy rain sweeps eastwards, reports BBC Weather. Parts of England and Wales will see bright spells in the afternoon, though, as the rain continues its push north-westwards.

Tonight will remain similar to this afternoon, with clear spells for many parts of England and Wales, while showers will continue in northern areas. A breezy night.

A brighter and drier day is in store tomorrow, although it’ll be cool and there’s the chance of the odd shower in central parts of England.

