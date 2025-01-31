Jan 31: ‘Go back to office’ Barclays tells staff; Royal Mail 2nd class changes; Renault Filante

Kendall pledges to ‘overhaul’ government relationship with employers

A Cabinet minister has pledged to ‘overhaul’ the government’s relationship with employers with reforms to Jobcentres to ‘better meet’ the needs of businesses.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall described her department as the ‘HR department’ for ministers’ growth missions as she unveiled plans for better Whitehall support for businesses using the jobs service.

Friday’s announcement will see employers who want to use Jobcentres to fill vacancies being offered an account manager with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to provide recruitment support.

Barclays hardens stance on hybrid working as staff told to come into office more

Barclays has told staff to come into the office for an extra day each week, making it the latest company to tighten its hybrid working policy.

The bank said in a memo to its 85,000 employees that they will need to come into the office for the extra day, which for most workers means three days a week instead of two.

Large corporates have been rolling back their flexible working policies brought in during the Covid-19 pandemic in recent months, with Amazon and JP Morgan both saying employees must come to the office every day.

Renault Filante Record targets maximum EV efficiency

Renault is aiming for a new electric vehicle efficiency record with a sleek new ‘laboratory on wheels’.

The Filante Record has been inspired by both the 40 CV des Records and the Étoile Filante built in 1925 and 1965 respectively. As a result, it has larger-than-life dimensions, measuring 5.12 metres long and 1.19 metres tall, yet it weighs just 1,000kg.

It’s powered by the same 87kWh battery that you’ll find in Renault’s current electric Scenic E-Tech production car, too, while steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems allow the car to be as light as possible. The Renault Filante Record is expected to be pushed to the limit soon when the brand hopes to achieve new levels of electric car efficiency.

The markets

The FTSE 100 struck a new record high after another flurry of positive earnings updates helped the index score its fourth consecutive daily rise this week. It finished 89.07 points, or 1.04%, higher to end the day at 8,646.88.

The Cac 40 ended 0.88% higher for the day and the Dax index was up 0.43%. Stateside, it was a positive start to trading on Wall Street after US GDP slowed down to miss expectations.

The pound was flat at 1.244 US dollars and was also up 0.03% at 1.194 euros when London’s markets closed.

Mid-air collision kills 67 people in deadliest US air disaster since 2001

A mid-air collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said on Thursday.

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the American Airlines regional jet late on Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, just across the river from Washington.

The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members, and three soldiers were aboard the helicopter. President Donald Trump told a White House news conference that no one survived.

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries under Ofcom plans

Royal Mail is set to be allowed to ditch Saturday deliveries for second class letters under plans being put forward by Ofcom that will also see wider postal delivery targets cut.

The regulator said that after a consultation, it had provisionally concluded that reducing the second class letter service to alternate weekdays, while keeping first class deliveries six days a week, would continue to meet postal users’ needs.

This would save Royal Mail between £250m and £425m a year, according to Ofcom.

Thursday on Car Dealer

UK car production fell below one million in 2024, down 12%, with EV output declining 20%. Despite a slowdown, £23.5bn in EV investment offers hope. Exports dropped, except to the US. Growth depends on trade policies and consumer EV incentives.

The Honda Jazz was 2024’s most reliable used car, with a 2.6% claim rate. Toyota, Honda, and Volkswagen led reliability rankings, with Asian brands dominating. WSG expects more EVs in future lists but warns about battery health in older models.

A Motors survey found 52% of car buyers prefer selling to dealers over private sales. Nearly half plan to buy within 12 months, with men and high earners most likely. Buyers travel up to 50 miles, prioritising recommendations and competitive pricing.

An Auto Trader survey found 41% of over-55s fear data security risks in Chinese EVs, while 43% doubt their quality. Younger buyers (17-34) are more supportive. Chinese brands could reach 25% UK EV market share by 2030 but must build trust.

The UK government will invest £65m in Connected Kerb to expand kerbside EV charging, mainly via the National Wealth Fund. Industry leaders welcome the move, emphasising its importance for drivers without home chargers and the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.

Weather

This morning, rain will persist in the south east, while most areas remain dry and cloudy, with sunshine in the south west, reports BBC Weather. The afternoon will be mainly dry with variable cloud. Highs of 10 degrees.

Tonight, extensive cloud returns, with patchy rain in the north west, while central areas remain dry with clear spells.