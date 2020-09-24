The JCB Group has thrown open the doors of its revamped Renault and Dacia showroom in Canterbury, bringing a jobs boost to the area as well.

The JCB Renault Canterbury dealership, which is just off the A28 on the Vauxhall Industrial Road, should have opened three months ago but it was delayed by the pandemic, finally opening on September 22.

There hasn’t been a main Renault and Dacia dealer in the area for more than a year, but the refurbishment – carried out as part of the group’s expanding portfolio – now sees the site boast an eight car showroom, as well as a new interactive customer waiting area on top of aftersales and servicing for cars and vans.

In addition, the forecourt can hold more than 100 approved used vehicles.

Models from the Renault range that will be available include the new Clio, pictured, and Captur, as well as the full range of Dacias.

Jonathan Bischoff, group MD of the JCB Group, posted about it on LinkedIn today (Sep 24), saying: ‘We’ve finally opened the doors to our new showroom which has been redeveloped as part of the group’s expanding portfolio!

‘We’ve also bucked the national business trend, creating over 20 jobs in the process!’

In response, Vincent Tourette, chief executive of Groupe Renault UK, said: ‘Congrats Jonathan! See you soon.’

Meanwhile, Mark Hawkins, head of dealer network development and performance at Renault UK, commented: ‘Well done Jonathan – great work & wonderful to sell vehicles on D1 – September isn’t over yet! “Bon chance” to all the team.’

In a statement on the JCB Group website, Kevin Lynch, JCB Group franchise manager, said: ‘We look forward to welcoming customers to our superb new showroom facilities.’

Bischoff added in the statement: ‘The new Renault/Dacia showroom is a significant development for The JCB Group.

‘We are very excited to be extending our portfolio even further, with brands that offer affordability, great value and low emissions.’