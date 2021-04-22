Multi-franchise retailer JCT600 has launched its own brand for used cars.

It comes as the family-owned Bradford-based firm headed by John Tordoff reopened its 54 dealerships across Derbyshire, Lincolnshire Yorkshire and the north-east of England following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

JCT600 Approved brings together all its used car sales under one brand across the group with the launch of dedicated centres in Bradford, Leeds, Boston, Doncaster, Grimsby and Rawdon.

Makes and models available include Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar and Mini.

They are all priced from under £5,000 and can be bought online as well.

Tordoff, pictured above, said: ‘Over the years, JCT600 has become one of the most trusted names in the motor retail industry, often with generations of the same family buying car after car from us.

‘For most people, buying a car is one of the biggest purchases they will make, and they want the peace of mind of knowing that they’re dealing with a reputable, experienced retailer they can trust, whose vehicles have gone through a rigorous quality check.’

As a special introductory offer, all JCT600 Approved vehicles will have a year’s warranty, roadside and servicing.

All used vehicles with the JCT600 Approved seal will have had a rigorous quality check – from price and market checking, to provenance – and come with a six-month MOT and 14-day money-back guarantee.

In addition, a multi-point inspection will have been carried out by JCT600’s technicians

Andy Bateman, customer experience director for JCT600, added: ‘With 54 dealerships, we have thousands of used cars coming into the business in part-exchange every year and a team of experienced buyers, enabling us to offer a huge choice vehicles from just about any car marque.

‘The JCT600 Approved badge tells customers that the vehicle has met our high benchmark and been thoroughly inspected as well as providing “extras” such as our warranty and six months’ MOT as standard.

‘With such a long heritage in the motor industry, we can offer customers a huge range of used vehicles, from a name they can trust.’

JCT600 was established 75 years ago as Brooklands Garage in Bradford and estimates it has sold more than a million new and used cars since then.