JLR honours ‘skilled’ UK dealer partners at annual Retailer of the Year Awards

Jaguar Land Rover has been celebrating the very best of its UK dealer network at its annual Retailer of the Year Awards.

Hosted at the Swanky Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel, the ceremony put aside some of the British outfit’s more recent difficulties to shine a light on the outstanding work of its dealer partners.

Lloyd Jaguar Carlisle and Pentland Land Rover Perth won the overall Jaguar and Land Rover ‘Retailer of the Year’ titles respectively, while several other businesses were honoured in a variety of categories.

Gongs were handed out for Client Care; Client Experience; Sales; Most Improved and Financial Services as well as New Vehicle; Approved Pre-Owned; Fleet & Business; and Authorised Repairer.

Reflecting on what the awards mean for JLR and its partners, Patrick McGillycuddy, managing director of JLR UK, said: ‘As we embark on an exciting transformation of our UK retail strategy, which places outstanding client care and experience at the forefront, it was a privilege to acknowledge the continued dedication and support of our retail partners in delivering our modern luxury vision.

‘We are excited to work with our dedicated and skilled retailer partners as we work to deliver this significant transformation together. I’m proud to count every one of them as a team-mate.’

The night was dominated by Lloyd Jaguar, which not only won the overall Jaguar Retailer of the Year award, but also collected four other prizes.

Rob Lindsay, Lloyd Franchise Director, said: ‘I am proud the team has picked up the coveted Retailer of the Year award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all colleagues at Lloyd Jaguar.

‘To win not one, but five category awards is a huge achievement and showcases our consistency in achieving excellence for our clients, meeting the very high standards we set.

‘The awards acknowledge the high standard of service, the passion for the brand, and our commitment to our fantastic clients across all parts of the Lloyd Jaguar business.’

Pentland Land Rover Perth was awarded overall Land Rover Retailer of the Year Award. Chris Clark, managing director of the John Clark Motor Group, added: ‘Thank you to JLR UK for recognising all of the hard work that goes into delivering exceptional results.

‘Thank you to our entire Pentland JLR team who go the extra mile to make this happen.’

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Main image: JLR UK managing director Patrick McGillycuddy (right) presents Jaguar Retailer of the Year Award to Steve Trickett, head of business at Lloyd Jaguar Carlisle