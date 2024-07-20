Jul 20: IT outage; Leeds riot arrests; Amphibious vehicles; New Porsche Panamera

IT outage fix deployed but ‘some time’ before all systems restored – CrowdStrike

The chief executive of CrowdStrike, the firm at the centre of the global IT outage, has said he is “deeply sorry” for the incident, but warned it would take “some time” for systems to be fully restored.

George Kurtz said a fix had been deployed for a bug in an update rolled out by the cybersecurity firm which affected Microsoft Windows PCs, knocking many offline around the world, causing flight and train cancellations and crippling some healthcare systems.

In an interview with NBC’s Today Show in the US, Mr Kurtz said the incident was not a cyber attack, but admitted that despite CrowdStrike identifying the bug which sparked the issue and rolling out a fix, it would still be ‘some time’ before all systems returned to normal.

Five in custody after Harehills disorder with further arrests expected

Five people have been taken into custody after scenes of violent disorder in a Leeds suburb, with police warning further arrests will be made as part of a ‘relentless’ investigation.

West Yorkshire Police said the rioting broke out in Harehills, in the east of the city, on Thursday evening as officers responded to reports of social workers experiencing hostility when dealing with a child protection issue.

Responding officers were attacked and helped social care staff to safety before the disorder escalated with people damaging vehicles and setting fires, according to Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs.

Paula Vennells told government that subpostmasters ‘had fingers in the till’

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells told the government ‘with something of a pained expression’ that subpostmasters ‘had their fingers in the till’, the Horizon IT inquiry has heard.

Former postal affairs minister Jo Swinson told the inquiry Ms Vennells was trying to convey the message that ‘although these might seem to be lovely people, clearly some of them are actually just at it’.

Ms Swinson said she was reassured that the former chief executive ‘spoke not only with the standing of a CEO of a major institution, but also with the moral authority of an ordained vicar’.

Amphibious vehicle has final checks in Liverpool with dock tours set to return

An amphibious vehicle has taken to the waters around Liverpool as final checks are carried out before tours return to the city.

Splash Tours Liverpool will launch within weeks, offering visitors a trip on land around some of the area’s best known sights, including the Royal Liver Building, the two cathedrals and St George’s Hall, before taking to the water in the docks.

The launch comes more than 10 years after Yellow Duckmarine tours were grounded when an amphibious vehicle sank in Liverpool’s Salthouse Dock, leaving 33 passengers to swim to safety or be rescued.

Porsche dials up the performance on Panamera with new Turbo S E-Hybrid version

Porsche has released a new range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid version of its luxurious Panamera saloon.

Utilising a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 at its heart, the Turbo S E-Hybrid then combines this petrol-powered setup with an electric motor and battery to produce 771bhp, making it the most powerful Panamera produced. It also makes it the most powerful combustion-engined series-production Porsche ever.

Thanks to all of that power, the Turbo S E-Hybrid will manage the 0-60mph sprint in just under 2.9 seconds and will carry onwards to a top speed of 201mph.

London stocks drop as markets shaken by global IT outage

London’s markets finished lower on Friday as a major global IT shortage knocked equity markets.

The FTSE 100 finished 49.17 points, or 0.6% lower, to end the day at 8,155.72.

Elsewhere in Europe, the outage kept the downward pressure on the other main markets which, have steadily dropped throughout the week. The Cac 40 in France ended 0.84% lower and the Dax index was down 1.03% at the close.

Temperatures to drop after hottest day of the year

The hottest day of the year will be followed by clouds and cooler weather, the Met Office has said.

The mercury reached 31.9C at St James’ Park, central London, making Friday the warmest recorded day of 2024.

The AA advised routes to the coast will be far busier than usual this weekend as families flock to take advantage of the hot weather.