Family-owned Pat Kirk car dealer group helps bring summer fun to youngsters

New and used car dealer group Pat Kirk is helping to ensure that children can have summer fun over the holiday season.

It has signed up as a main sponsor of Core Kids, which runs activity camps for youngsters during July and August

The financial support of the dealership outfit – which has state-of-the-art showrooms in Omagh and Strabane – will allow Core Kids to keep booking fees at a reasonable level, so that as many children as possible can attend the action-packed camps.

It’ll also go towards new sports and play equipment.

Children aged from four to 11 can enjoy a week or more of activities that include games and sports, arts and crafts, plus dance and gymnastics, with sessions held across Ireland.

Meanwhile, cars such as the Nissan Juke and Qashqai will be on display at drop-off and pick-up points for grown-ups to inspect.

Pat Kirk has ploughed a lot of money into its Omagh Nissan showroom over recent months. As well as undergoing a £300,000 refurbishment, a Nissan Van Centre has been added to the site

A spokesperson said: ‘We are very pleased to be able to support Core Kids. It’s a fantastic organisation and its summer camps are well known for providing fun activities for children in a safe and secure environment.

‘As a family-owned local car dealer group, we’re at the heart of the communities we serve, and our backing for Core Kids demonstrates this. We’re thrilled to be a partner.’

Core Kids founder Gary Wallace, pictured above right with Pat Kirk Nissan sales manager James McDermott and some of the eager summer camp participants, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Pat Kirk Ltd as one of the sponsors for our summer camps.

‘It is great to see a local family-run business like Pat Kirk Ltd supporting the local community, and it aligns perfectly with our mission.

‘With their support, we can provide even more positive experiences of physical activity and well-being, helping children lead happy, healthy and more fulfilling lives.

‘We are grateful for Pat Kirk Ltd’s generosity and look forward to a successful partnership that will benefit many young people.’