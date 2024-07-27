Jul 27: Pay hikes for public sector expected; Interest rate decision next week; Armani Fiat 500e

Reeves expected to approve inflation-busting pay hikes for public sector workers

Rachel Reeves is expected to approve above-inflation pay rises for millions of public sector workers next week, amid concerns over the cost of further industrial action if the government refuses.

The chancellor is set to respond to the recommendations of independent pay review bodies on Monday, when she will also argue in Parliament that the Tories left Labour with a dire spending inheritance, including a £2bn black hole. She could reportedly also announce delays to a string of major capital projects to plug the shortfall.

Teachers and some 1.3 million NHS staff could be in line for a 5.5% pay boost, which could cost about £3.5bn more than had been budgeted for.

Police officer under criminal investigation for assault after airport video

A police constable is under criminal investigation after a video emerged showing an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Friday the Greater Manchester Police officer had been advised he was under criminal investigation for assault.

The officer was also served with a disciplinary notice to inform him he was being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards, including his use of force, a spokesman said.

Bank of England’s interest rate decision on a knife-edge, economists say

The Bank of England’s next decision on interest rates sits on a ‘knife-edge’, experts have said, as borrowers wait to see if costs will be cut for the first time since the pandemic.

Economists are split over whether the Bank’s policymakers will decide it is the right time to reduce rates on Thursday.

The UK’s base rate has been held at 5.25% since August last year as part of the central bank’s task to put a lid on unruly inflation.

Trump struck by bullet during assassination attempt, FBI says

The FBI has confirmed a bullet struck Donald Trump’s ear, clearing up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president’s injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

‘What struck former president Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,’ the agency said in a statement.

The statement marked the most definitive law enforcement account of Trump’s injuries and followed ambiguous comments earlier in the week from director Christopher Wray that appeared to cast doubt on whether he had actually been hit by a bullet.

Listen to the latest Car Dealer Podcast

James Baggott and Jon Reay are joined by journalist and Auto Trader editorial director Erin Baker to chat about the week’s headlines. You can listen via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Ted Baker preparing to shut all UK stores within weeks

Ted Baker could disappear from British high streets as the struggling fashion chain plans to shut all its stores within weeks.

The business behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), fell into administration in March. It has since shut 15 shops in the UK, resulting in about 245 staff being made redundant.

Staff working at the remaining stores have been told that they will lose their jobs when the shops are shut within three weeks, as first reported in the Sun newspaper.

Temperatures set to soar this weekend as Met Office warns of heatwave

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend and into early next week as the Met Office warned of a heatwave.

Conditions are looking increasingly warm into Monday and early next week, with the Met Office confirming that some places may reach ‘heatwave criteria’.

Heatwave criteria is when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold which varies by county.

Fiat celebrates its 125th anniversary with exclusive Giorgio Armani 500e model

Fiat has rekindled its collaborative flame with world renowned fashion house Giorgio Armani to create a bespoke version of the 500e, which celebrates the Italian automaker’s 125th anniversary year and Italian sartorial elegance in general.

The 500e Giorgio Armani is only available in two exclusive colour schemes: dark Green ‘micinalised’ and ceramic Greige, which was invented by Armani and, predictably, blends grey and beige. Further bespoke styling elements include the wheels, which ‘represent the GA logo in a macro scale’, according to Fiat, while the interior also receives the Armani treatment with chevron stitching and three-dimensional patterns on the central seat inserts. The seats are finished in a way that is said to represent classic tailoring techniques.

There is currently no official word on pricing, but the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani will open for orders later in 2024, with first deliveries in the UK expected early 2025.

Weather

Parts of western Wales and northern England will start with rain, while elsewhere it will be sunnier with patches of cloud, reports BBC Weather. Temperatures will reach 24 degrees in sunnier spots – high teens for cloudier areas.

Tonight, showers will disappear leaving clear and dry conditions.