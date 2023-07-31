Jul 31: PM expected to grant new North Sea oil and gas licences; Ukraine attacks Moscow with drones; UK condemns military takeover in Niger

Sunak set to stress North Sea energy opportunities in Scotland visit

Government backing for new oil and gas licences in the North Sea could be confirmed by Rishi Sunak during a visit to Scotland.

The prime minister is expected in Aberdeenshire on Monday, where he will reportedly announce millions of pounds in funding for the Acorn carbon capture project, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies.

According to the Sunday Times, he will also confirm plans to issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. Downing Street said that Sunak would use the trip to describe Scotland as the ‘cornerstone’ of the government’s energy security plans.

Government nuclear plans a ‘wish list’, not a strategy, say MPs

Government plans to drastically scale up nuclear capacity are more of a ‘wish list’, with the role of Great British Nuclear still ambiguous, MPs have said.

Parliamentarians on the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee said questions remain for ministers’ ambitious nuclear goals, with doubts over whether the government has a specific strategy to meet the target of bolstering the UK’s nuclear capacity to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2050.

The new 118-page report, published on Monday, backs the government’s decision to look to nuclear power as a way to meet the UK’s electricity needs amid the race to net zero. t warns that the government’s own most recent energy security plan, published in March, offers little clue about how measures will be implemented.

Thousands of people may die due to inadequate NHS winter plans – senior doctor

Thousands of people may die needlessly due to inadequate plans for how the NHS will cope over winter, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has said.

Dr Adrian Boyle warned that the package of measures presented by NHS England and the government in the last few days allows for less than half of the beds that will be needed. He said that at least 11,000 more staffed beds should be provided at hospitals across the country.

The leading doctor also warned that an NHS offer of financial rewards for hitting waiting times targets will mean hospitals ‘game’ the system and leave the most seriously ill patients waiting the longest.

Jenrick accused of leaving ministerial box unattended on train

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is facing claims that he left his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train.

The Sun newspaper reported that witnesses had seen the Home Office minister leave his red box unattended for at least four minutes. The paper also published pictures that it said shows the red box on a seat in a first class carriage on the train.

A spokesman for the minister strongly denied any suggestion that the politician had abandoned the box.

Ukraine brings war into heart of Russia with Moscow drone attacks

Ukraine attacked Russia with drones on Sunday, damaging two office buildings just miles from the Kremlin and a pig-breeding complex on the countries’ border.

The attacks, which Ukraine did not acknowledge in keeping with its security policy, reflected a pattern of more frequent and deeper cross-border strikes the Kyiv government has launched since starting a counter-offensive against Russian forces in June.

Sunday’s was the fourth such strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, showing Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

UK condemns ‘in the strongest possible terms’ military takeover in Niger

The government has condemned a military takeover in Niger which deposed the president last week and announced it will be halting ‘long-term development assistance’ to the country in the wake of the coup.

Members of the Niger military said on Wednesday they had deposed democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

On Friday, it was announced General Abdourahmane Tchiani would take over as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.

Nigel Farage plans ‘powerful lobby group’ to oppose de-banking

Nigel Farage hopes to ‘build a powerful lobby group’ to oppose de-banking, as it was reported that banks are closing more than 1,000 accounts every working day.

The ex-Ukip leader has launched a new website to campaign on behalf of people whose accounts have been shut, after private bank Coutts caused a crisis at its parent company, NatWest, by closing his account.

On Sunday, the former MEP told GB News, where he works as a presenter, that ‘every option is on the table’ with regard to taking legal action against NatWest after it shared his personal information.

Weather

Spells of rain for most parts today, reports BBC Weather, although it’ll get drier in the south later on. The far north will stay dry, however. A breezy day with temperatures topping 21 degrees.

Variable cloud and lingering showers tonight. Clearer spells in the north later on into dawn.