Jun 23: Titan deaths confirmed; Mortgage crisis looms; Musk and Zuckerberg agree cage fight; BYD launches second UK model

British adventurer’s family pay tribute to ‘dedicated father’ after Titan death

The family of a British billionaire adventurer who died after the Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion have paid tribute to their “dedicated father”.

Hamish Harding was described as ‘a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a living legend’ following the news of his death on Thursday.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered around 1,600 ft from the bow of the Titanic wreckage during a press conference in Boston.

Sunak pledges to ‘remain steadfast’ in inflation battle after rates hiked to five per cent

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has admitted soaring interest rates are ‘hard’ for cash-strapped Britons, but vowed the Government will ‘remain steadfast’ in the battle to curb inflation after the Bank of England delivered a shock hike to five per cent.

The Bank unexpectedly pushed up interest rates by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years, with policymakers and the UK Government coming under mounting pressure to control the cost-of-living crisis.

The move is set to deepen the mortgage crisis as borrowing costs are hiked up for the 13th time in a row.

Three in five people think the UK is already in recession – poll

More than half of the public thinks the UK is currently in a recession, a poll has found.

Despite figures showing a limited amount of economic growth at the beginning of the year, some 61 per cent of people told pollster Ipsos they thought the UK was in recession.

The poll suggests widespread economic pessimism amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation, with two-thirds of people saying they expect both inflation and interest rates to increase in the next six months.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to challenge each other in cage fight

Social media titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to face each other in a cage fight.

Musk, who took control of Twitter in October, tweeted that he was ‘up for a cage fight’ with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg in an exchange that has since gone viral.

Mr Zuckerberg, who manages Facebook and Instagram, agreed to the challenge by taking a screenshot of Mr Musk’s tweet and replying ‘send me location’.

London stocks sag after shock rate hike

London’s FTSE 100 has fallen to a three-week low after a surprise sharp hike in UK interest rates stoked fears of a looming mortgage crisis.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.76 per cent, down 57.15 points to 7,502.03, with the likes of Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Persimmon and Beazley all recording losses on Thursday.

Stock markets elsewhere in Europe also closed in the red. Germany’s Dax was down 0.22 per cent and France’s Cac 40 fell 0.79 per cent

BYD’s Dolphin brings 265-mile range and £25,490 starting price

Chinese firm BYD has launched its second new model in the UK – the Dolphin.

Following on from the Atto 3, the Dolphin brings a range of up to 265 miles courtesy of a 60.5kWh ‘Blade’ battery which is cobalt-free and offers a ‘much higher level of safety’ compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Priced from £25,490 and due to start delivery in the year’s final quarter, the Dolphin will be offered in four different specifications – Active, Boost, Comfort and Design.

Majority of people think UK was wrong to leave EU, poll suggests

More than 50 per cent of people believe that the UK was wrong to leave the EU seven years on from the referendum, according to a new poll.

Based on a survey of 1,525 adults and carried out at the start of June, the poll found that 34 per cent still believe that Brexit was the correct decision.

The findings, published by the Tony Blair Institute and carried out by Deltapoll, also suggest that 18 per cent of Leave voters now believe that the decision was wrong.

