Just two in ten motorists currently planning to go electric, according to new survey

Just two in ten motorists are planning to planning to buy an electric car due to rising costs and lack of government support, bombshell new data has suggested.

A study commissioned by used car buying service, ChooseMyCar.com, found that 80 per cent of drivers are currently planning to stick with more traditional powertrains.

That is despite the government pushing on with plans to ban all new ICE sales in 2030.

The statistics found several key barriers that are preventing drivers from adopting EVs with potential future costs among the biggest concerns.

While electric vehicles are currently exempt from London’s Congestion Charge, that comes to an end in December 2025.

The government also announced in its most recent budget that electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025

Of the 2,000 respondents to the survey, 76 per cent percent said they believed the government needs to do more to support EV ownership.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent suggested it scraps its plans on EV tax and the Congestion Charge, as well as Low Emission zones.

Of the 80 per cent that were concerned about rising electricity costs, 79 per cent were male compared to 81 per cent of women.

The 55 plus age group was the demographic with the biggest concerns, with 84 per cent admitting that the rising costs would stop them purchasing an EV at the moment.

Geographically, Sheffield was the city with the strongest views, with 92 per cent stating they would be put off buying an EV due to current electricity costs.

‘EVs have hit the press for all the wrong reasons lately,’ said ChooseMyCar founder, Nick Zapolski. ‘Complaints about charging difficulties have been dominating the headlines.

‘These stats prove that people have valid concerns about EV ownership – and instead of helping ease those concerns, the Government chooses to introduce extra barriers.

‘If the government truly wants to support its green agenda and encourage EV ownership, it needs to take action now, or EVs will become a disaster.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.