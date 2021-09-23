Katie Snow promoted to development director at family business Snows Group

Katie Snow has been promoted to development director at her family business Snows Group.

She’s been with the business for six years, having joined the business in 2015 following nine years with John Lewis on the A-Level management programme.

Since joining Snows, Katie has worked across all parts of the business but will now focus on developing employees to help them achieve their career goals.

Katie said: ‘I feel both honoured and excited to be taking on the role of Development Director.

‘During my first few years with Snows I worked across all departments to develop a comprehensive understanding of the business. However, my underlying passion has always been employee development and assisting individuals to develop their career in line with their own aspirations.”

She continued: ‘A key part of my new role will be the continued roll-out of our new Talent Management programme, which in time we hope will create clearer pathways for our colleagues to progress their careers.

‘We are all very proud of the momentum the roll out has gained so far and the buy-in from the management teams.

‘In the near future, I also hope to launch Snows’ first colleague to management training programme.’

Chairman of Snows Group and Katie’s father, Stephen Snow, said: ‘Katie entered the business with strong ideas on how to nurture and grow its success.

‘She recognises the huge importance of staff development and retention and the new Talent Management programme she is heading up is already evoking excellent feedback from across the business.’

Katie’s sister Olivia also joined the business in August as project and development manager, following seven years working as customer relations manager for Hamptons International.

Stephen added: ‘Both of my daughters have forged successful careers before choosing to join the family business and I am extremely proud of this.

‘Olivia, like Katie, possesses a set of excellent skills and has some fresh and very exciting new ideas to bring to Snows and the motor industry.’