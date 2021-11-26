Kia takes the wraps off new-look Niro at Seoul Mobility Show

Kia’s new Niro has been revealed at the Seoul Mobility Show.

After teasing it last week, the updated SUV was finally unveiled at the event in South Korea, displaying a radical new look.

It’s kept the manufacturer’s signature ‘tiger face’ design, but that’s been extended from the bonnet along the lower section of the bumper. The front also has LED headlights with ‘heartbeat’ daytime running lights.

At the back are boomerang-shaped lights incorporated into wide pillars.

Meanwhile, the Niro’s interior features a variety of sustainable materials.

The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, while the seats are crafted from a material that comes from eucalyptus leaves.

A water-based paint has also been used on the door panels to help reduce any impact on the environment.

There’s an off-centre dashboard, while a dial-type gear shifter helps to clear up the centre console, and the main infotainment screen and air vents are part of the diagonal gaps of the dash.

Kia has also fitted lightweight seats with slim headrests to increase the feeling of space inside, while a coat hanger has been fitted to the back of each front seat as well.

Full details about the Niro’s powertrains are yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to keep a fully electric option, while the manufacturer has also confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version will use navigation data to switch between petrol and EV power when needed, eg, going to electric-only power in residential areas or outside schools or hospitals.

More information about the Niro, such as prices and release date, will be announced over the next few months.