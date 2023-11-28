Lamborghini names H.R. Owen site in Manchester as its Global Dealer of the Year

H.R. Owen’s Lamborghini showroom in Manchester has been named the manufacturer’s Global Dealer of the Year.

The trophy was awarded at Lamborghini’s annual dealer meeting in Italy and was given based on achievements across criteria that included sales targets, aftersales and customer care.

It came just a little over a year since the official launch of the newly refurbished showroom in St Mary’s Way.

The showroom was also named Best Sales Dealer for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, for reflecting the latest in Lamborghini technology and design throughout its 370 square metre space.

H.R. Owen Group scored another success as well, with its Lamborghini Hatfield site being named the second-best dealer overall and third-best sales dealership in the EMEA region.

The Hatfield showroom, which opened in a new H.R. Owen Group flagship 2.06-hectare development earlier this year, boasts a 500 square metre display area, a special studio for personalisation, as well as a state-of-the-art 870 square metre aftersales facility.

Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said: ‘Lamborghini is a crucial brand in our portfolio of the world’s greatest luxury and performance car brands.

‘In the past two years, we have opened a flagship Lamborghini showroom in Hatfield and refurbished Lamborghini Manchester, with significant investments in our sales and aftersales experiences.

‘It is the vision of H.R. Owen owner Vincent Tan that we deliver only the best. And these latest awards are testament to our success in achieving his goals.’

The Italian super-sports car manufacturer has 74 dealers in the EMEA region and 180 worldwide.

H.R. Owen Group’s network also includes Lamborghini Pangbourne and Lamborghini London.