Porsche Centre Preston has officially unveiled Lancashire’s first Porsche Destination electric charging point – at a two-star Michelin restaurant.

The installation at Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in Aughton is part of a new commercial partnership between the restaurant and dealership, as reported by Car Dealer.

The Porsche Destination Charging programme is seeing the manufacturer roll out installations at hotels, airports, museums, shopping centres, sports clubs and marinas.

It follows February’s launch of the first all-electric Porsche – the Taycan.

Tom Fox, centre principal of Porsche Centre Preston, said: ‘The Porsche Destination Charging programme already offers over 1,000 charging points across 20 countries.

‘There are now plans to add 200 Porsche Destination partners across the UK by the end of 2020.

‘It means that in addition to charging at public points, home and Porsche Centres, Porsche electric and hybrid owners can also charge their vehicles at a global network of luxury hotels, fine restaurants and premium venues.

‘We are especially pleased to install Lancashire’s first Porsche electric charge point as part of our new commercial partnership with Moor Hall.’

Mark Birchall, chef patron of Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, said: ‘The whole EV future really interests me, so getting a charging point installed was a great first step in our partnership with Porsche Centre Preston.’

Mark Birchall, left, and Tom Fox are pictured unveiling the charging point

