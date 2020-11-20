Skoda’s newest Octavia vRS has been converted for use by police forces across the UK.

Its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 242bhp, letting it reach 60mph in 6.5 seconds.

The conversion – the latest in a long line of Skoda vehicles specially adapted for blue-light fleets – includes LED signal lights in the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate, plus a three-tone siren.

Meanwhile, key buttons have been made one-touch for easier use on the move.

Full LED matrix headlights are fitted, as are wireless smartphone integration and adaptive cruise control.

The Octavia vRS has a seven-speed automatic gearbox but a manual variant is set to be brought in, as is a 2.0-litre diesel version as well as the brand’s first electrified vRS – a plug-in hybrid.

Previous examples of modifications by Skoda’s converter team have included ANPR cameras to target anti-social driving plus air-conditioned dog kennels in the back for dog-handling squads.