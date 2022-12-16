Let it Snows: Family-run car dealer group spreads festive cheer and helps people in need

Snows Motor Group has been spreading festive cheer and helping people in the run-up to Christmas.

Its Mazda dealership in Portsmouth is acting as a collection point for donations to a food bank and Snows Jeep Portsmouth has been providing logistical help to the Hive charity’s food pantry in Portsea.

Meanwhile, further along the south coast, Snows has given to a festive toy appeal organised by AFC Totton in Southampton.

The club, who play in Southern League Division One South, receive ongoing support from Snows Motor Group, whose MD Stephen Snow is club chairman, and the company sponsors its home ground.

A club spokesperson said: ‘Every year, it breaks our hearts that too many children in the local community wake up without a toy or gift on Christmas Day.

‘We work with local schools and community groups to distribute the toys and Christmas gifts to those who need them most.’

Snows is also handing out 10 Virginia Hayward hampers – each worth £200.

Chosen via an online nomination process, recipients might have done outstanding charity work, helped their community in a special way – or simply been considered deserving of a treat.

The seasonal activity didn’t stop there, either! Staff were encouraged to wear their Christmas jumpers on a fund-raising day – and an online Christmas card design contest was held for children.

Youngsters were invited to design a new sleigh for Santa Claus – complete with a Snows logo – with winners Harrison Forsyth, 7, and Matilda Macmillan, 9, given theme park tickets as prizes and their designs used on Snows’ Christmas cards.

In addition, visitors to the Snows website have been given the chance to win tickets to pantomime productions in Southampton and Plymouth.

Olivia Snow, customer experience manager at Snows Motor Group, said: ‘Maybe it’s because of our name, but we love Christmas at Snows Motor Group!

‘Every year we try to spread a bit of festive cheer, whether that’s via the competitions we run or the support we provide to deserving causes and individuals.

‘We’d like to wish all our customers and community partners a very merry Christmas!’

Some of the initiatives are part of Snows’ Mission 60 project to mark the company’s 60th anniversary.

Every member of staff was given a fundraising target of £60, with the aim of raising £60,000 in total, to be shared between six charities.

The family-run company has five approved service centres and 12 used car centres, as well as around 50 franchised dealerships in southern and south-west England.

Pictured at top are Snows elves Jovie, left, and Buddy with AFC Totton vice-chairman Dave Penny