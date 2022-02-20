LEVC expands Spanish offering as three more dealers are appointed

LEVC has appointed three more dealers in Spain offering full sales and aftersales support for its electric TX Taxi, TX Shuttle and VN5 van.

The new franchises in Bilbao, Malaga and Valencia extend the London Electric Vehicle Company’s reach in Spain to five centres, following the appointment in 2021 of Ronda 15 in Barcelona and Auto Elia in Madrid.

LEVC chief executive Joerg Hofmann said: ‘In April 2021, the Spanish government stepped up a gear, introducing a range of measures, including financial initiatives, to promote rapid growth in the EV sector by aiming to place five million EVs on Spain’s roads by 2030.

‘The timing is now perfect for growing our business further and reaching new customers in Bilbao, Malaga and Valencia through a strong partnership that harnesses the expertise, enthusiasm and experience of the highly regarded Carwagen Group, Vedat Group and Vypsa.’

The European Green Deal aims to establish one million charging points on the continent by 2025 and have at least 30m zero-emission vehicles on Europe’s roads by 2030.

Jose Miñano, managing director of Vedat Group, said: ‘We are looking forward to seeing the iconic London black cab ferrying passengers around the streets of Valencia.

‘Along with the VN5 van, it will help accelerate Spain’s commercial vehicle market towards sustainable mobility.’

Marta Prieto, chief executive of Carwagen, commented: ‘In our more-than-50 years of history, we have always been committed to innovation.

‘We are proud to be able to contribute to the expansion and development of this great brand in the north of Spain hand in hand with LEVC.’

Francisco López, managing director of Vypsa, added: ‘Vypsa is firmly and decisively committed to this new brand because it is going to provide the taxi and industrial sectors with highly efficient energy-saving and environmentally friendly vehicles.

‘We are sure that these vehicles will have a fantastic acceptance by customers and will soon become a benchmark in their sector.’

LEVC head of operations Jorge Susaeta said: ‘LEVC is delighted to welcome Vedat, Carwagen and Vypsa to our rapidly expanding European network of dealers.

‘With their experience of retail and aftersales service in the taxi and commercial sectors and their vision of establishing a sustainable mobility future, all of them represent ideal partners for LEVC.

‘Thanks to the new operations in Bilbao, Malaga and Valencia, LEVC is now represented across a significant geographical sector of Spain.’