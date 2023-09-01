Lithia-backed Jardine Motors believed to have swooped on BMW dealer group

Jardine Motors – the UK car dealer group owned by American giants Lithia – is believed to have swooped on another British business.

Rumours are rife that the Lithia-backed business has sealed a deal to buy Arden BMW and Mini, located in Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells.

Jardine Motors and Arden BMW both declined the opportunity to comment on the rumours when contacted by Car Dealer. Neither denied the claims and an official statement is believed to be imminent.

BMW UK has also been contacted for comment.

A source said: ‘This shows some real intent from Lithia and is part of the building blocks of a much bigger dealer group. Lithia has big ambitions for the UK and this is just the start.’

Accounts for Arden Maidstone Limited, which take into account the performance of that site, show it turned over £76.2m in 2021 and made £2.2m profit before tax.

Lithia Motors said it was actively looking for acquisition targets after it took the reins of luxury car dealer group Jardine in March.

The US giants swept on Jardine in a £300m deal in March after a failed bid to buy listed car dealer group Pendragon last summer.

Lithia was blocked from buying Pendragon by Hedin, one of its largest shareholders, which in turn launched its own aborted bid to buy the group.

Lithia turned its attention to 50-dealership group Jardine – which represents luxury brands including Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren and Porsche.

In its accounts for 2022, Jardine said that following the change in control of the company on March 15, the group is now looking to expand.

The firm said: ‘The group’s operational focus is to continue to grow with its selected premium and luxury franchise partners whether organically or through acquisition where real value opportunities arise.

‘A key part of this growth plan is through customer and employee retention and continued investment in delivering an exceptional customer retail experience.

‘[The group will] actively seek acquisition targets within the UK with both existing and new franchise partners.’

Image credit: Arden BMW Maidstone, Google Streetview