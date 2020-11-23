With the 2030 deadline for the end of new petrol and diesel car sales in the UK announced last week, Nissan reckons it’s the ‘little pleasures’ of EV ownership that will win over more and more motorists in the run-up to the ban.

The manufacturer is already celebrating its own decade of change with the pioneering Nissan Leaf.

Unveiled in 2010, it first went on sale in the UK a year later, setting the template for zero-emission vehicles.

Today, 92 per cent of European Leaf drivers say they’d recommend driving an electric vehicle to family and friends, says Nissan.

Moree than half a million Leafs have been sold worldwide, with the 500,000th model rolling off the UK production line in Sunderland in September this year.

A Nissan spokesperson said: ‘Our success with the British-built Leaf shows just how quickly customers embrace electric vehicles once they’ve experienced them.

‘No more shivering in a cold petrol station to refuel your vehicle on a Friday evening in the rain – just drive home and plug in overnight.

‘Once you experience these little pleasures of EV ownership, you won’t want to go back.’

As the first mass-market electric vehicle, Leaf led the way in establishing the foundation for modern EVs.

And Nissan says that with its innovative approach to electrified mobility, the Leaf is helping customers, cities and governments achieve a more sustainable future.

Battery technology developed for the Leaf is helping to power homes and businesses, including the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, and Nissan EV technology is at the heart of pioneering UK tests of vehicle-to-grid energy-management services.

Meanwhile, EV sales are rocketing in the UK, with battery-electric vehicle registrations increasing by 168 per cent from January to the end of October, compared with the same period in 2019.