Longest serving employee recognised after 60 years with car dealership

A Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover employee is celebrating 60 years working with the same dealership and has been recognised by the business.

Steve Harvey, 75, joined the Land Rover dealership when he was just 15 as an apprentice and has worked his way through the ranks, spending the majority of his years in charge of the workshop.

Steve, now a sales progressor at Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover, said: ‘I’d like to thank all my colleagues from over the last 60 years. It’s been a long journey, but I’m not finished yet. I’m going to carry on and I’m going as far as I can. The dealership is everything to me, it’s my home.

‘It was incredible to have such a fuss made of me. I am a bit of a train enthusiast and I’m really looking forward to a nice ride on a steam loco with my wife. I also got a letter from the big chief Robert Forrester, thanking me for my work.

‘Becoming part of the Vertu Motors group has been the best thing that has happened to the dealership; it’s a world away from the way car dealerships operated when I started, it is a business run with honesty and integrity.’

His fellow staff members formed a guard of honour to welcome him into the dealership, where a ceremony was hosted by group operations director Leon Caruso. Steve was presented with a bottle of champagne and two first class tickets for a steam train experience.

Leon Caruso, group operations director at Vertu Motors, said: ‘Sixty years is certainly a record for the group and having spoken with Steve, he’s looking forward to celebrating his sixty-fifth anniversary with us, which says a lot about him!

‘When you talk with Steve, you realise that he still attacks each day with the same energy, passion and commitment he did 60 years ago.

‘Not only is it great to recognise and celebrate Steve’s achievement with him, but it also demonstrates to colleagues across the business what can be achieved with dedication, commitment, and passion for the job.’

Steve also encouraged young people to follow in his footsteps and consider a career in the motor trade.

‘It’s the best business you can be in. The learning you can get as an apprentice here can’t be beaten,’ he said.

‘It’s probably better than university because it’s directed at a career path and gives you a fantastic education. I would encourage anyone to give it a go!’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said: ‘Individuals like Steve are the lifeblood of our business. He epitomises the Group’s values of respect, recognition, opportunity, professionalism and integrity.

‘Steve’s passion and enthusiasm for the job is clear, and he sets a brilliant example to colleagues who are just beginning their careers with us.

‘We want to thank Steve for his commitment to his team. I’m very much looking forward to celebrating his sixty-fifth anniversary with him in five years’ time!’