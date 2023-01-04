Lookers asks to demolish Mercedes and Smart showrooms in Brighton to make way for new modern dealership

Dealer group Lookers has submitted plans to demolish two of its showrooms in Brighton to make way for a state-of-the-art new facility.

The firm wants to knock down its existing Smart and Mercedes-Benz dealerships, which sit on the same site, and erect a two-storey showroom in their place.

The proposals have put forward by Bolling Investments – a subsidiary of Lookers – and are now being considered by Brighton and Hove City Council.

In a planning statement, Lookers said the new showroom would have space for 12 vehicles inside, seven of which would be dedicated to Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

It also wants to create office accommodation, meeting rooms, staff welfare facilities, a customer lounge, sales rooms and a reception.

To the rear of the building would be a handover bay, 16 workshop bays, a cosmetic spray booth and cosmetic repair booth, an MOT space, and ancillary storage.

A separate building, located to the south east of the site, would house a valeting service.

The plans also include 269 car parking spaces, including EV charging bays, with 46 spots available for staff and customers.

‘The proposed development seeks to demolish the existing tired and outdated car dealership with a new modern facility,’ Lookers said.

‘The existing buildings do not contribute to the character or appearance of the site or local area and their demolition should therefore be supported.

‘The proposed building is a large building, visually two storeys in height, featuring double-height spaces over the showrooms, workshop, MOT bay and cosmetic repair facilities.’

More details about the proposals can be found on the Brighton and Hove City Council website.

Main image: A mockup of what the new site would look like