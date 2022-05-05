Lookers Excellence Awards return after a three-year hiatus with glamorous ceremony in Paris

Dealer group Lookers restarted its Excellence Awards with a glamorous event in Paris after a three-year hiatus.

Finalists and their partners, along with senior staff, were invited to the ceremony in the French capital hosted by racing driver and broadcaster Amanda Stretton.

The Lookers Excellence Awards were a fixture of the group’s annual calendar from 2010 until 2019. This year, the group had more category awards than before at 21 and 1,100 employees were nominated from across the business.

Mark Raban, CEO at Lookers, said: ‘The Lookers Excellence Awards are one of our group’s most important events. Providing us with a huge opportunity to show all our staff that hard work, dedication and commitment to their teams and their customers are highly valued, they are also an important part of our culture of support, collaboration and our focus on being the best that we can be.

‘I’m delighted by the results and by the wealth of talent we have at Lookers who continually impress me with their knowledge, focus and drive to succeed. It was my absolute privilege to spend time with all our remarkable teams and to enjoy an outstanding event with everyone in one of Europe’s best cities.’

Among notable winners were Lookers Kia Stockport technician Andy Cross who won the Lookers Life Award for his 50-year service with the group.

Lookers’ chief operating officer Duncan McPhee handed over the award and said: ‘Andy’s impact on the workshop team and department success is exceptional. Always delivering consistently great results, he leads by example and positively influences the entire team in many ways.

‘A leading role model with a terrific work ethic, commitment to quality and to always ‘doing the right thing’, Andy’s friendly, approachable manner and willingness to assist is an inspiration for everyone and we’re thrilled to have him on our team.’

The coveted Above & Beyond Award went to Craig Yuill, sales manager at Lookers’ Taggart Motor Group division, while top general manager went to Paul Bannister from Lookers Mercedes-Benz in Stoke.

Lookers Duncan McPhee added: ‘Future-focused, ambitious and always willing to go the extra mile for our customers has been pivotal to the collaborative success we all enjoy at Lookers and I’m delighted on behalf of our staff and teams at every level for the outstanding contribution they continue to make every day in every year.

‘Our Excellence Awards are important for recognising those individual contributions and to celebrating everyone’s achievements as a united team. Many congratulations to everyone involved.’