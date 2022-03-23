Lookers opens multi-brand showroom for premium used cars following £500,000 investment

Dealer group Lookers has invested more than £500,000 into officially opening a new multi-brand showroom for used premium cars.

The site, in Newcastle, is described as a ‘showcase of luxury style and sophistication’ and offers cars from the likes of Maserati, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Porsche, Mercedes and Bentley are also be among those represented with vehicles visible both at the showroom and online.

Lookers will also be offering nationwide delivery from the site in a bid to appeal to buyers all over the country.

The new showroom features a growing portfolio of premium used electric vehicles from leading high-end manufacturers including Tesla and Audi.

Lookers has already been operating the service online since early 2021 but the new showroom investment and up to five additional experienced staff means that customers can now view and experience their chosen brands in person.

Bosses say they are confident that prices represent the best value for money with every customer offered a unique Price Promise.

The deal means that Lookers will reduce the difference if a customer finds a similar used car cheaper elsewhere.

Rikki Ledger, CMA general manager at Lookers, said: ‘We are proud to unveil a new premium showroom in Newcastle which perfectly showcases a quality range of prestige vehicles under one roof – and which also combines a best-in-class customer experience that cannot be matched.

‘At the forefront of motoring in the UK and Ireland for more than a century, Lookers continues to invest in customers and staff and in developing a state-of-the-art retail estate that not only delivers quality, innovation and style but also accurately meets the needs of every motorist.

He added: ‘Whether enquiring in store, over the phone or online, we’re looking forward to meeting the needs of all our customers.

‘This outstanding showroom will provide a first class and unique customer experience while we continue to offer delivery options across the UK and Ireland.’

Carefully designed, the showroom has a relaxed and friendly atmosphere in a premium, luxurious and open space.

Customers are also treated to a bar and coffee area providing a premium welcoming sales environment.

Welcoming the opening, Lookers’ chief operating officer, Duncan McPhee, said: ‘Supported by an experienced and knowledgeable team, Lookers Premium Newcastle provides a window to a wide range of motoring possibilities on offer from right across the UK and Ireland and we look forward to evolving this concept elsewhere in the months and years ahead.”

Lookers Premium Newcastle is based at Portland Road is open seven days a week and is one of several Lookers dealerships in the city including Lookers Audi, Renault, Dacia, Nissan, Kia, Skoda and Volkswagen Van Centre.

Pictured: Lookers’ franchise director Steve Eley and Lookers’ premium CMA general manager Rikki Ledger