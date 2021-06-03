Lookers opens new £4.6m Jaguar Land Rover dealership

Lookers has officially opened its £4.6m state-of-the-art Jaguar Land Rover dealership.

The super-modern showroom in Bishop’s Stratford opened its doors to the public today and is one of the most remarkable dealerships in the country.

The site has been kitted out with extensive electric vehicle infrastructure and boasts new and innovative sales and aftersales spaces.

Lookers have splashed out an eye-watering £4.6m on the facility but believe the facility will be well worth the money.

The new showroom already has 61 premium used cars on display and is employing 42 members of staff.

Bosses have described it as ‘the most modern Land Rover showroom in the country’.

David Cooper, franchise director at Lookers Jaguar Land Rover, said: ‘This £4.6m investment is a really positive sign for the future – both for the local economy here and our commitment to the local area, but also for the wider car industry.

‘We are delighted to make this investment in Bishop’s Stratford, which will now boast the most modern Land Rover showroom in the country and offer a first-class customer experience for anyone looking to buy their dream vehicle or who is in need of our aftersales services.’

Another executive at the company says that the facility will better allow Lookers to prepare for 2030, when the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

Shaun McElhinney, head of business at Lookers Jaguar Land Rover, added: ‘With the phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles in the coming years, we’ve ensured this new state of the art facility is fully equipped with full electric vehicle facilities.

‘As well as being a sign of Lookers’ commitment to sustainability and taking a leading role in the EV rollout, we’re delighted to be able to support our customers with the expertise, information and services to support them to make the transition when they are ready.’