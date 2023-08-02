Log in

Lotus opens flagship Mayfair showroom as it looks to transform into ‘global luxury performance brand’

  • New Lotus London flagship store opens in Mayfair
  • Flagship European brand centre to showcase the brand’s latest cars and lifestyle products
  • Site is part of journey to becoming a ‘global luxury performance brand’
Time 9:01 am, August 2, 2023

Lotus has began trading out of its state-of-the-art new flagship showroom in Mayfair.

Located in the heart of one of the capital’s most affluent areas, the new ‘global grand centre’ represents a the start of a fresh dawn for the British outfit.

It can be found at 73 Piccadilly and offers a VIP lounge and bespoke digital experience, allowing customers to personalise their own vehicles or call on the help of a team of experts.

As well as being a showroom, the site is also acting as a gallery, where Lotus is able to show off some of the most famous designs from the last 75 years

Vehicles expected to go on display include Formula 1 racers and iconic cars from cinema, such as James Bond’s aquatic Esprit from 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me.

Bosses at the Norfolk-based brand are also hoping to cash in on the prime location by selling a range of Lotus branded merchandise.

The showroom officially opened its doors yesterday (Aug 1) and is a key pillar of the brand’s new strategy to become a ‘global luxury performance brand’.

Mike Johnstone, chief commercial officer at Lotus Group, said: ‘The opening of our new store demonstrates our commitment to transform Lotus to a global luxury performance brand.

‘We have seen a huge demand for our products and have ambitious plans to scale rapidly by 2028.

‘Brand centres around the world will play a key role in building both the Lotus brand and long-lasting relationships with our consumers.’

Lotus plans to launch further stores worldwide in key markets including Europe, Asia and the US.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

