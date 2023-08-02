Lotus opens flagship Mayfair showroom as it looks to transform into ‘global luxury performance brand’

Lotus has began trading out of its state-of-the-art new flagship showroom in Mayfair.

Located in the heart of one of the capital’s most affluent areas, the new ‘global grand centre’ represents a the start of a fresh dawn for the British outfit.

It can be found at 73 Piccadilly and offers a VIP lounge and bespoke digital experience, allowing customers to personalise their own vehicles or call on the help of a team of experts.

As well as being a showroom, the site is also acting as a gallery, where Lotus is able to show off some of the most famous designs from the last 75 years

Vehicles expected to go on display include Formula 1 racers and iconic cars from cinema, such as James Bond’s aquatic Esprit from 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me.

Bosses at the Norfolk-based brand are also hoping to cash in on the prime location by selling a range of Lotus branded merchandise.

The showroom officially opened its doors yesterday (Aug 1) and is a key pillar of the brand’s new strategy to become a ‘global luxury performance brand’.

Mike Johnstone, chief commercial officer at Lotus Group, said: ‘The opening of our new store demonstrates our commitment to transform Lotus to a global luxury performance brand.

‘We have seen a huge demand for our products and have ambitious plans to scale rapidly by 2028.

‘Brand centres around the world will play a key role in building both the Lotus brand and long-lasting relationships with our consumers.’

Lotus plans to launch further stores worldwide in key markets including Europe, Asia and the US.