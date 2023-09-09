Lotus unveils its first saloon car in 30 years as British firm continues transformation into ‘global luxury and performance brand’

Lotus has unveiled its new electric saloon car as the British brand continues to broaden its line-up.

The Norfolk-based outfit is currently undergoing radical changes under the ownership of Chinese automotive giant Geely, which wants to transform Lotus into a ‘global luxury and performance brand’.

That change is being driven by a new wave of high end EVs, including its saloon since the Carlton, which sold in limited numbers between 1990 and 1992.

Going further back, the brand does have esteemed saloon car pedigree in the form of the iconic Lotus Cortina, which it famously made in collaboration with Ford.

Named the Emeya, the new model will follow the Eletre SUV and become the second electric car in the Lotus stable.

The GT car is set to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S and has been given a striking, sporty silhouette with prominent side sills and bold front and rear lighting.

It will come with a dual-motor powertrain, with several versions available producing up to 892bhp. Claiming to be ‘one of the fastest electric GTs in the world’, Lotus claims a top speed of ‘more than 155mph’, and a 0-60mph acceleration time of ‘under 2.8 seconds’.

Coming with a large 102kWh battery, Lotus hasn’t yet confirmed the range of the Emeya but has said that it will be compatible with 350kW DC rapid charging, which will be able to add 93 miles of range in just five minutes in ideal conditions.

The car will also come with various active aero elements, including the front grille, rear diffuser and spoiler. Lotus says this helps it to achieve ‘Hyperstance’, and ‘sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence’.

Lotus says the Emeya uses a range of sustainable materials to reduce its carbon footprint, with a ‘luxury thread’ that is made from offcuts from the fashion industry. A large touchscreen dominates the cabin, while a Dolby Atmos 3D surround system is also available.

Further details of the Emeya are set to be announced later in the year ahead of production and sales starting in 2024.

While Lotus continues to produce its new Emira sports car at its factory in Hethel, Norwich, the Emeya will instead be produced at a facility in China.