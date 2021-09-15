LSH Auto shows commitment to diversity and inclusion as it signs up for Birmingham Pride

Mercedes dealer group LSH Auto has announced it will be taking part in Birmingham Pride as part of its commitment to inclusivity.

Workers from the firm will join the iconic parade before making their way to a Mercedes-Benz stand in the main festival area.

They will also be chauffeuring performers from the green room to the main stage in Mercedes vehicles.

Among those performing at the event this year are Cheryl, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Boney M.

LSH says it hopes to use the festival to build relationships within the LGBTQ+ community in the West Midlands.

Workers at the company’s Mercedes dealerships in Erdington, Birmingham, Solihull and Tamworth will all be present at Pride.

They will be joined by staff from Mercedes-Benz of Stockport, Whitefield and Macclesfield.

Ian Williams, head of human resources for LSH Auto, said: ’We are delighted to support Birmingham Pride in its aim to build a community where all people are free to live without fear or prejudice.

’The Birmingham Pride team runs year-round projects and partnerships to improve the lives of the LGBTQ+ community in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands and we hope we can grow and develop our relationship with them.

’Two of our core values at LSH Auto are integrity and social responsibility. We respect our colleagues, customers and community and care about diversity, wellbeing, and mental health, so our support and involvement in Birmingham Pride is a perfect match.

’Our colleagues from Mercedes-Benz of Erdington, Birmingham, Solihull and Tamworth are looking forward to coming together with our local community over the weekend to celebrate LGBTQ+ achievement, life and love.

‘We will also be joined by some of our colleagues from Mercedes-Benz of Stockport, Whitefield and Macclesfield as the whole business supports the celebrations.’

Martyn Webb, Managing Director LSH Auto, added: ’We’re really pleased to be supporting Birmingham Pride 2021 and look forward to joining our local community for the celebrations.

’We hope to see many of our customers over the course of the weekend, whether they join us for the parade or have bought tickets to enjoy the rest of the festival too.

‘We also look forward to making new friends over the weekend and would encourage festival goers to pop over to our stand to say hello and take a few photos with our colleagues and our Mercedes-Benz display vehicles.’