LSH Auto signs up Women’s Euro 2022 legend Jill Scott as ambassador

LSH Auto has signed up former Lioness Jill Scott as an ambassador for the premium car dealer group.

The partnership agreement will see England legend Scott – part of the England squad that won last year’s UEFA Women’s Euro tournament – flying the flag for the Car Dealer Top 100 firm that has Mercedes-Benz, Smart and BYD dealerships across the north-west of England and the Midlands.

She said: ‘I’ve been coming to LSH Auto for my cars and all my servicing for almost eight years and they’ve always really looked after me.

‘It’s nice to be an ambassador for a business that I know so well.

‘They’re also really good at supporting their local community sports teams.

‘I recently met up with the players from Mancunian Unity Women FC, who LSH Auto sponsor too. It’s nice to see a big brand like this supporting local clubs.’

The announcement came as the 36-year-old starts a new coaching career with academy players at Manchester City.

LSH Auto MD Vaughan Blackman, pictured with Scott, said: ‘We’re really pleased to be partnering with Jill.

‘She was one of the first female players to be given a central contract by the FA, back in 2009, and when she announced her retirement from football last year, she was England’s second-most capped international footballer, from both men and women.

‘When she moved to the area and started playing for Manchester City, Jill became a regular customer here at LSH Auto, so we feel that she’s already a great ambassador for our brand.

‘She even came along to our Christmas community event in December, which was only a week after she was crowned [I’m A Celebrity] Queen of the Jungle.’

He added: ‘We’re looking forward to working with Jill and plan to hold some special events for our customers and colleagues to meet her.’

LSH Auto UK is part of the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz dealership group, which operates in more than 110 cities in seven markets globally.