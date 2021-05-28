LSH Auto’s flagship Mercedes-Benz showroom has £250,000 revamp as it adds new car sales offering

LSH Auto’s flagship Mercedes-Benz of Erdington showroom has undergone a £250,000 transformation as it launches a new car sales operation.

The manufacturer’s latest brand identity has been added throughout the upgraded Midlands dealership, which opened as the UK’s first Mercedes-Benz Used Car Centre of Excellence two years ago.

Martyn Webb, managing director of premium dealer group LSH Auto, said: ‘Mercedes-Benz of Erdington has consistently excelled since its launch, offering customers a destination experience when they visit.

‘We are delighted to be launching new car sales from the site. Our number one priority is providing our customers with excellence and the upgraded showroom reflects our high standards.’

The refurbishment takes the showroom’s facilities to ‘world class’ status, said LSH Auto.

Among the features is a new interactive consultation area where customers can discuss colour options and design specifications while viewing the options on a large display screen.

The showroom also boasts a ‘halo area’ with a prestige vehicle from the Mercedes-Benz range on display as a showreel of its key features and benefits plays on a wide-screen backdrop.

A new bistro area also has refreshments for customers, and there’s a new Mercedes-Benz accessories range on display as well.

Aiden Perris, general manager of Mercedes-Benz of Erdington, said: ‘We want to give our customers more choice and allow them to find the right car to purchase in a relaxed, no-pressure environment that has been tailor-made to give them the best experience.

‘Our doors are open to everyone. They can come and use a desk, have a coffee and a bite to eat.

‘We’ve already had fantastic feedback from our customers and we’re looking forward to welcoming old and new customers to see the dealership for themselves.’

Mercedes-Benz of Erdington has more than 200 vehicles on show at its six-acre, state-of-the-art site, with 30 new and used models in the showroom. It also has 12 workshop bays on site.

New and Approved Used vans are available as well from a dedicated area within the three-storey, glass-sided showroom.

Webb added: ‘LSH Auto is a business that always looks to the future.

‘We continue to invest in our dealerships to offer the highest standards, from the presentation of our vehicles, to state-of-the-art equipment for aftersales care and, most importantly, an outstanding customer experience.’

LSH Auto, which has eight Mercedes-Benz, AMG, EQ and smart dealerships across the Midlands and north-west of England, is part of LSH International, which has 143 Mercedes-Benz dealerships around the world.

The last available accounts for LSH Auto UK show it made an £18.2m pre-tax loss on a £454.5m turnover for the year ended December 31, 2019.