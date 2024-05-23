Luca Parasacco is made the new head of Maserati Europe

Maserati has appointed Luca Parasacco as the new head of its Europe division.

He took on the role as of Monday (May 20), transferring from his position as Stellantis’s global head of Distrigo, where he led the consolidated distribution network that supplies original spare parts to its brands.

It’s part of a raft of new positions within Maserati Commercial and strengthens the team led by global chief commercial officer Luca Delfino, who was appointed in January this year

Over the course of his career, Parasacco has held various roles within the European region, ranging from development manager to dealership sales manager, focusing on planning the distribution network development strategy of all FCA – now Stellantis – brands and improving dealer performance.

He said: ‘I am very happy to become part of the Maserati family at this particular moment in history for the automotive industry and for the brand.

‘This role is a major milestone for me and a new challenge after an intense and varied path, during which I have been able to explore various roles in the commercial field and where I feel I still have a lot to give.

‘I hope that my previous experience and my specific training in the field can make a substantial contribution to the further growth of the brand in Europe and around the world.’

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Luca to his new role at Maserati and congratulate him on the impressive career path that has brought him here to play an essential strategic role within the European market.

‘We are confident that this new addition to the leadership team will help to improve our commercial performance.’