Luxury used car dealership Clive Sutton loses High Court case over manufacturer’s use of AC Cobra name

Luxury and performance used car dealer Clive Sutton has had its High Court case against AC Cars over the AC Cobra name thrown out.

The London-based dealership brought the action against Acedes Holdings LLC and AC Cars – Britain’s oldest active vehicle maker – over AC Cars’ UK-registered AC Cobra trademark, challenging its right to use it.

It stemmed from a dispute relating to Clive Sutton importing imitation models from the USA in 2021 and 2022 and advertising them as Cobras.

A resulting counterclaim by Clive Sutton Ltd alleged that AC Cars’ trademark of the AC Cobra name was invalid because of Ford Motor Company’s claimed prior rights as well as non-use by AC Cars.

Donington Park-based AC Cars said that from December 2021 until April 2022, Clive Sutton advertised imitation cars as 1965 Cobras, which were in fact recently manufactured cars made in South Africa with the bodies exported to the USA for the engines to be installed.

These cars were then registered in the USA as kit cars in the year of the car that they represented – which is legal in the USA.

However, UK rules state that all cars must be registered in the year in which they were manufactured. If any vehicle is imported as a historic vehicle, different rules apply in terms of certification, VAT and duty.

Clive Sutton – which was supported during the High Court action by Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc and Superformance LLC, both of the USA – had sought to have the AC Cobra trademark removed from the trademarks register, but Judge Richard Hacon dismissed the case.

Following the ruling, AC Cars said that as the legitimate owner of the AC Cobra brand in the UK for all cars, it will continue to fiercely protect the authenticity of genuine AC-badged cars, as well as the investment made by its customers.

AC Cars chief executive David Conza said: ‘We are delighted with the judgment, as it vindicates our desire and commitment to protecting our trademarks and intellectual property, and not to allow imitators of our products to benefit from our heritage.

‘However, more importantly, we are protecting our customers who own genuine AC Cobra cars.

‘We have invested heavily in the development of new products, including the recently announced AC Cobra GT Roadster, and there will be other models following this car.’

Car Dealer has contacted Clive Sutton for a comment.

The AC Cobra GT Roadster, pictured at top, made its global premiere in London in April and is priced from £240,000.

AC Cars was established by the Weller Brothers in 1901 and is now Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer.

The company produced its first vehicle in 1903, with the Autocarrier introduced a year later, from which the name AC was later derived.