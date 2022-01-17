Log in
Mackays of Dingwall, Sep 2021Mackays of Dingwall, Sep 2021

News

Mackays of Dingwall sees pre-tax profit soar by more than 1,260 per cent as it claims nearly £450,000 of furlough cash

  • Scottish Vauxhall group’s pre-tax profit rose from £19,730 in 2019 to £269,605 in 2020
  • Turnover went down from £18.1m to £16.1m as lockdowns hit sales
  • The dealership chain claimed £448,453 via the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

Time 9 seconds ago

Mackays of Dingwall saw its pre-tax profit for 2020 increase by more than 1,260 per cent on a declining turnover, boosted by nearly £450,000 in furlough grants, its latest results show.

The Scottish Vauxhall group said in its newly published annual report and financial statements to December 31, 2020 that sales of new vehicles were adversely affected by the lockdowns, as well as by uncertainty within the general economy, which had a knock-on effect locally.

Mackays, which has sites in Buckie, Elgin and Inverness as well as Dingwall, said turnover fell from £18.1m in 2019 to £16.1m in 2020 – a drop of 12 per cent.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

Meanwhile, pre-tax profit went up from £19,730 to £269,605 – a rise of 1,266 per cent.

It acknowledged the help given by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, via which it claimed £448,453.

Dividends totalling £95,000 were paid but a further payment wasn’t being recommended.

The average number of employees across the group went down by two to 58, while employee costs rose from £1.64m to £1.66m.

Advert

Group gross margin fell from 4.8 per cent to 3.2 per cent.

Director Muir Mackay said the group was continuing to focus on more used car sales, adding that the directors – he and John Manson – were confident that 2021 would be a successful year with higher sales levels and margins, despite a shortage of used cars.

An improvement in margins is being targeted, and Mackay also said: ‘The directors continue to assess the changing market, including the advancement of hybrid and electric vehicle technology, to ensure that it is well placed to cope with changing customer demand.

‘The directors are seeing a steady trend whereby consumers are increasingly choosing electric vehicles for their next purchase.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51