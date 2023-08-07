Macklin Motors offers huge 50% discount on cars as it drums up awareness of upcoming Toyota dealership

Car buyers were given a unique offering by Macklin Motors last week with the Scottish dealer group giving motorists the chance to buy a car with as much as 50 per cent off.

Last week saw the firm running a special roadshow at Ayr Racecourse as it prepares to open its new Toyota franchise in the town next year.

The Vertu-owned company is splashing out around £5m on the state-of-the-art new site and was hoping to drum up awareness with the show.

Held between August 2 and August 5, the event saw 200 new and used vehicles on offer with one per day offered at half price.

Macklin Motors’ Motability specialists were also on hand to assist buyers who planned on purchasing a vehicle.

Chris Taylor, group operations director at Macklin, said: ‘This is something we have wanted to do for some time and is the perfect introduction for Macklin Motors and the iconic Toyota brand to Ayr.

‘We hope to provide convenient and high-quality service aligned to our other Macklin Motors Toyota dealerships already open in Glasgow and Hamilton.’

Macklin’s plans for Ayr were announced earlier this year, with the group taking over the franchise from Arnold Clark.

The new site will include a main showroom, a valet building, MOT and servicing area as well as up to 360 parking spaces for display and customer vehicles.

Speaking when the announcement was made, Vertu chief executive Robert Forrester said: ‘I am delighted to announce our expansion in Scotland and the addition of Toyota to the company under our Macklin Motors brand.

‘Toyota is a world-renowned manufacturer that we’re delighted to represent.

‘We have confidence that its investment and wider strategy will make it one of the most successful automotive manufacturers in the UK in the coming decade.’