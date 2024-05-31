Macklin Motors technician to represent UK in European Skills Competition after home win

A technician at Macklin Motors has emerged victorious in the prestigious annual British Skills Olympics held at the Hyundai Academy.

Liam Hendry, senior technician at Macklin Motors Hyundai Dunfermline, competed against 12 top expert and master technicians from various dealers.

Hendry showcased his skills in challenging diagnostic scenarios, component testing, and product knowledge tests over two days of intense competition.

Having only qualified at the expert level in April 2024, his victory is a testament to his talent, dedication, and commitment to continuous training and improvement, said the Vertu-owned dealer.

As the newly crowned British Champion, Hendry will now represent the UK at the European Skills Competition in September this year, held at the Nurburgring, Germany.

This international stage will provide him with the opportunity to showcase his skills and compete with the best technicians from across Europe.

Hendry was not the only representative from the Vertu Motors Group to shine at the event. Jake Taylor of Bristol Street Motors Mansfield achieved an impressive fourth place finish. Like Liam, Jake is a newly qualified Expert Technician.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors, praised the achievements of both technicians: ‘We are incredibly proud of Liam and Jake. Their success at the British Skills Olympics highlights the high level of skill and dedication within our team and it is fantastic to see both these young talents being nurtured and performing exceptionally well.

‘Liam’s win is particularly impressive given his recent qualification, and we are excited to see him represent the UK at the European competition.

‘This is a significant accomplishment for both of them and a testament to the quality of training and development at Hyundai and across the Vertu Motors Group.’

Picture: Ellis Jarrett, service manager, Liam Hendry, senior technician, and Paul Lunan, general manager at Macklin Motors Hyundai Dunfermline