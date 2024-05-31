Log in

News

Macklin Motors technician to represent UK in European Skills Competition after home win

  • Liam Hendry came out on top in intense competition
  • Olympics was held at Hyundai UK’s academy
  • As British champ, Hendry will now represent country European competition

Time 1:34 pm, May 31, 2024

A technician at Macklin Motors has emerged victorious in the prestigious annual British Skills Olympics held at the Hyundai Academy.

Liam Hendry, senior technician at Macklin Motors Hyundai Dunfermline, competed against 12 top expert and master technicians from various dealers.

Hendry showcased his skills in challenging diagnostic scenarios, component testing, and product knowledge tests over two days of intense competition.

Advert

Having only qualified at the expert level in April 2024, his victory is a testament to his talent, dedication, and commitment to continuous training and improvement, said the Vertu-owned dealer.

As the newly crowned British Champion, Hendry will now represent the UK at the European Skills Competition in September this year, held at the Nurburgring, Germany.

This international stage will provide him with the opportunity to showcase his skills and compete with the best technicians from across Europe.

Advert

Hendry was not the only representative from the Vertu Motors Group to shine at the event. Jake Taylor of Bristol Street Motors Mansfield achieved an impressive fourth place finish. Like Liam, Jake is a newly qualified Expert Technician.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors, praised the achievements of both technicians: ‘We are incredibly proud of Liam and Jake. Their success at the British Skills Olympics highlights the high level of skill and dedication within our team and it is fantastic to see both these young talents being nurtured and performing exceptionally well.

‘Liam’s win is particularly impressive given his recent qualification, and we are excited to see him represent the UK at the European competition.

‘This is a significant accomplishment for both of them and a testament to the quality of training and development at Hyundai and across the Vertu Motors Group.’

Picture: Ellis Jarrett, service manager, Liam Hendry, senior technician, and Paul Lunan, general manager at Macklin Motors Hyundai Dunfermline

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108