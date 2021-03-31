A man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Mar 31) charged with causing some £100,000 of damage to cars at a dealership.

A 35-year-old was arrested after CCTV caught a vandal pouring paint stripper over 13 vehicles at Murray Motors in Fraserburgh.

The South Road dealership shared the footage on its Facebook page and it subsequently received hundreds of shares.

Police also appealed for the public’s help, and today Grampian Online quoted Det Con Sean Horme, of Aberdeen CID, as saying: ‘I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with our investigation.

‘This type of behaviour and selfish disregard for property will not be tolerated in our communities.’

Although other sources simply referred to the business as ‘a commercial premises’, Murray Motors confirmed to Car Dealer today that the charge and court appearance were related to the vandalism at its dealership.

Following the incident, which happened on March 23, the owner posted a video on Facebook to say how devastated he was.

He speculated that the damage could cost up to £100,000 to repair and said it was ‘absolutely horrendous’.

The video has since been removed but the owner posted another update thanking the public and other businesses that had been in touch with offers of help, saying the dealership had received hundreds of messages.

Image: Google Street View

