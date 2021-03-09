A man who was held over damage caused to used cars at a Motorpoint branch spat at a police officer.

West Midland Police said they were called to the showroom in Lichfield Road, Nechells, pictured, last Thursday (Mar 4) after a man was seen smashing up several vehicles and pouring bleach on them.

He was held on the floor by members of the public until police from the Newtown station arrived and arrested him for causing damage.

Police said that while he was being taken to the custody station he spat at a police driver so was arrested again for assault.

The man was then put in a van as a safety precaution, with police calling his actions ‘unacceptable in the current climate’.

#EUnit Newtown earlier today attended a male smashing up several cars and pouring bleach onto them at a car dealership in Nechells, Birmingham.

On our arrival he was detained on the floor by members of the public.

Promptly arrested for the damage caused.

Birmingham Live quoted police as saying that a 22-year-old man had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Car Dealer has approached Motorpoint for a comment and to try to get more details about the vehicles that were damaged.

The used car supermarket chain, which began life in 1998 and now has stores across England, Scotland and Wales, came tenth in our inaugural Car Dealer Top 100 list of most profitable dealerships, with a 2019 EBITDA of £23.9m.

That was on a turnover of £1.02bn with a return on sale of 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, results for the first six months of 2020 showed that the listed group managed to increase its profit during the first lockdown. It went up to £9.7m from £9.4m during the same period in 2019.

