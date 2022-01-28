Log in
Man who poured corrosive liquid over 13 cars at dealerships ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work

  • A man admitted to causing £33,000 of damage at a Scottish car dealership
  • 13 cars were damaged after corrosive liquid was poured over them
  • Initial estimates put the damage at £100,000 but a lesser amount was accepted
  • Robert Tudora pled guilt and was ordered to 150 hours unpaid work

A man has admitted to causing £33,000 worth of damage at a used car dealership and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Roberto Tudora, 36, of Charlotte Street, Fraserburgh, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court and pled guilty to malicious mischief.

On March 23, 2021, corrosive liquid was poured over 13 vehicles at Murray Motors causing what was initially believed to be £100,000 worth of damage.

However, prosecutors accepted a plea for a lesser amount of £33,000.

Tudora will now be supervised for a year and has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The dealership on South Road, Fraserburgh, caught the incident on CCTV and a police appeal followed for witnesses.

Weeks after the incident, a man was charged and appeared in court on March 31.

Owners referred to the incident as ‘absolutely horrendous’ and thanked the many locals and businesses who offered to help them.

