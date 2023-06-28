Manheim – Auction House of the Year 2023

When it comes to acquiring stock, car dealers have all manner of tools in their armoury these days – but there’s still a lot to be said for a tried and tested auction house.

They offer great access to a large variety of cars and have slick processes to get them sold and into car showrooms quickly.

And while auction houses tend to be seen as the ‘traditional’ way to acquire stock, many firms have adapted to the changing needs of the modern-day car dealer and offer a multitude of convenient features such as online bidding.

Manheim has long been a trusted name in this arena, and for 2023 the firm turned its highly commended gong it won last year into a category win.

‘This is the award we want to win because it’s voted for us by our customers,’ says Manheim Auction Services managing director, Liam Quegan.

‘So, the fact that we’ve won it is just testament to the hard work my team have been putting in, but also the great customers we have and the relationship that we enjoy.

‘We are absolutely delighted to have won it this year.’

Quegan is clear why dealers have voted Manheim to be top of the pile this year, too.

‘It think we’ve listened to a lot as we’ve emerged from the pandemic about what our customers need, and we’ve moved to a more hybrid way of working,’ he said.

‘We’re an auction centre, of course, so we offer online capability for those who want us online, but we’ve also opened all of our auction sites physically.

‘I think our customers are enjoying the choice. So hopefully, that’s what they feel because, you know, that’s why we did it. We did it for our customers.

‘I’m just delighted that they validated what we’re trying to do.’

Manheim won’t be resting on its laurels, that’s for sure, as it’s taking this win to spur it on further to provide even better service for its dealer customers.

‘We’ve got lots to do,’ said Quegan.

‘The market is difficult and we’re going to work really hard to ensure that the choice we give our customers is as strong as it can be.

‘It’s all about delivering for our customers – whether they sell vehicles with us or buy vehicles, our job is to make sure that experience is as good as possible.

‘We’re not going to take a step back – we want to move forward both digitally, but also in the physical capabilities that we’ve got. I look forward to being back next year – hopefully!’

Quegan concluded: ‘Thank you to all those who voted – we value your business a huge amount. We’ve been working a long time with many of you, and it’s just great to get the validation that our strategy is working for you.’