Manheim extends long-running remarketing deal with Santander Consumer Finance to 2024

Manheim has extended its remarketing partnership with Santander Consumer Finance for another three years.

The two companies have been working together now for 19 years and the new agreement will see 80 per cent of remarketing volume sold through the vehicle remarketing provider’s UK auction sites.

It means more than 20,000 vehicles will be sold at the venues in Bristol, Colchester, Mansfield, Washington and Manchester over the 36-month period.

Liam Quegan, managing director of Manheim Auction Services, said: ‘We’re proud of the partnership with Santander Consumer Finance.

‘We’ve both enjoyed nearly two decades of collaboration and performance success, and that’s the primary reason why we both gladly extended the contract for another three years.

‘Manheim auctions tens of thousands of used vehicles every year, and without trusted partners like Santander Consumer Finance, this simply wouldn’t be possible.

‘We look forward to what the future brings out of this partnership.’

Vik Hill, chief executive of Santander Consumer Finance, said: ‘The existing long-term relationship and strong performance between Santander Consumer Finance and Manheim led to the contract extension.

‘Manheim have enabled us to establish a successful auction programme with a strong buyer following.’

Image shows a pre-Covid auction taking place at Manheim