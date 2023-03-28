Mar 28: Gov diffuses rebellion over migration Bill; Humza Yousaf is Scotland’s new first minister; Sugar drives shop prices to record high

Minister agrees to talks with Tory MPs to defuse migration Bill rebellion

The government has defused a Tory rebellion over the Illegal Migration Bill by agreeing to talks with those wanting to toughen up the controversial proposals.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said he would ‘engage closely’ with Tory colleagues to ensure the final Bill ‘meets the requirements of all on our side of the House’.

A group of right-wing Tory MPs had signalled that it does not go far enough, with some calling for ministers to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to drive through tighter border controls and prevent them being stifled by the courts.

MSPs set to back Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s next first minister

Humza Yousaf (pictured) will be chosen by MSPs to be the sixth first minister of Scotland after narrowly defeating his rivals in the race to lead the SNP.

The 37-year-old will become the youngest to win the job as one of the country’s most powerful politicians when SNP and Scottish Green parliamentarians in Holyrood back him to take over from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

After he wins the vote he will be sworn in as first minister of Scotland at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday, and then on Thursday he will face rival party leaders in his opening First Minister’s Questions.

Nursing staff in England to vote on new NHS pay offer

Up to 280,000 Royal College of Nursing members in England will vote on whether to accept the government’s NHS pay offer.

The vote comes after six days of strikes since December in the long-running dispute over pay.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said whatever is decided, ‘we will build on the last few months of campaigning for fair pay and recognition’ as she urged members to look at the offer in full.

Police reopen 1993 murder case following ‘new and significant’ information

Police have reopened the case of a woman murdered 30 years ago following ‘new and significant’ information.

Carol Clark, 32, was last seen getting into a car in the Montpelier area of Bristol where she lived at about 11.30pm on Friday March 26 in 1993. A dog walker discovered her body in reeds and undergrowth close to the water at Sharpness Docks on the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal two days later, on Sunday March 28. She had been strangled and her neck was broken.

Gloucestershire Police launched a large-scale murder investigation after Ms Clark’s body was found but despite extensive enquiries and reviews of the case, the murderer has remained at large. However, officers working as part of the south west major crime investigation team have now received information they say could unlock the case.

Former pupil killed six in shooting at Nashville school

The latest shooting at an elementary school in the United States which killed three children and three adults was carried out by a 28-year-old former pupil, according to police.

Police named the gunwoman as Audrey Hale, who they said was transgender and carried out the attack after drawing a detailed map of The Covenant School in Nashville and conducting surveillance of the building.

The suspect was fatally shot by police 14 minutes after the initial emergency call was made.

Seven confirmed dead in Ecuador landslide

The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador which buried dozens of homes has been cut to seven.

Officials had reported at least 16 deaths, but president Guillermo Lasso put the confirmed number at seven as he visited the scene of the landslip in Alausi, about 137 miles south of the capital Quito.

The president promised people in the Andean community ‘we will continue working’ on the search effort.

Increasing cost of sugar drives shop prices to record in March

Shop price inflation reached a new high in March amid warnings that soaring food costs are yet to peak.

Shop prices are now 8.9 per cent higher than they were a year ago, up from February’s 8.4 per cent increase, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ index.

Overall food inflation accelerated to 15 per cent, up from 14.5 per cent last month, while the price of fresh food is now 17 per cent higher than last March – the highest rate on record. The increasing cost of sugar coupled with high manufacturing costs contributed to price rises for chocolate, sweets and fizzy drinks, while fruit and vegetable prices also rose as poor harvests in Europe and North Africa limited availability.

Missed payments at alarmingly high levels, says Which?

The proportion of people struggling to get their finances on track remains concerningly high, according to Which?

The consumer group said January tends to be a month when people are particularly grappling with their debts, as bills from Christmas pile up.

But this year the numbers struggling have remained high in February and March, according to the Which? consumer insight tracker. A survey by Yonder of more than 2,000 people for Which? in March indicated that 8.8 per cent of households missed or defaulted on a payment in March, as did 8.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent in January and February.

EV owners still reaping the benefits of cheaper per mile motoring, AA says

Cuts to off-peak ultra-rapid charging costs have made electric cars cheaper to ‘fuel’ than a petrol vehicle for some drivers, according to figures from the AA.

The time of day and the charging provider are the key factors which determine whether the driver can get the lower prices, it added.

The February 2023 AA EV Recharge Report shows an 8p/kWh reduction in off-peak ultra-rapid charging makes electric cars cheaper to fuel but notes that some are available outside 6pm to 8pm while other chargers switch to off-peak only after 8pm. The charging of electric vehicles (EVs) away from homes had sometimes been seen as more expensive per mile than driving with petrol, but lower electricity costs could be reversing that trend, according to the AA motoring organisation.

Weather outlook

Yesterday’s sunny spells will be replaced by bands of heavy rain sweeping in from the west today, reports BBC Weather. Along with the rain, there will be thick cloud; above average temperatures of 14 degrees celsius in the west, while the east will see below average temperatures of nine degrees celsius.