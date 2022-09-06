Marketing agency 67 Degrees partners with Octane Finance to produce ‘class-leading’ new website

Automotive marketing agency 67 Degrees has partnered with Octane Finance to produce a new ‘class-leading’ website.

The new and improved online experience offers Octane Finance customers a ‘dynamic, intuitive and clean-looking’ service while incorporating unique design elements reflective of the brand.

A dedicated dealer marketing section gives Octane’s partners access to desired assets and content to be used within their own digital platforms, while the integration of finance calculators provided by Codeweavers benefit direct customers.

Bosses hope that the launch of Octane’s new website will cement the start of an ‘exciting and longstanding partnership’ between themselves and 67 Degrees.

Customers of both brands will benefit from the partnership via an affiliation scheme.

Laura Coleby, founder and CEO of 67 Degrees, said: ‘To align our brand with another isn’t a decision we take lightly. However, partnering with Octane Finance was a no-brainer for us; we both share the same values, ethics, similar team set-up and, ultimately, the same goal.

‘With so much to offer on both sides, it made perfect sense to collaborate and champion each other, not only because we knew it would be mutually beneficial, but because we both believe in what the other business has to offer – and this is just the beginning.

‘Kicking off with the launch of a brand-new website for Octane Finance, we’ve had so much fun working with the amazing team on this project and very much look forward to our partnership blossoming further.’

Speaking in support of the new partnership, Octane Finance co-founder and commercial director Daniel Horner said: ‘Octane Finance was created in 2018 as the “dealers’ broker”. By that we mean that we put our dealer partners first, helping them grow their finance offering and assisting them in selling more vehicles.

‘We believe that Laura and her team at 67 Degrees hold the same values, and the results speak for themselves.’

Dan Kirby, Octane Finance co-founder and managing director, added : ‘Our new website is a great example of the Octane marketing team working together with 67 Degrees in order to produce something we are all proud of.

‘We wanted to make sure that the new website captured the essence of Octane and how we work, and also to highlight to our dealer partners how we make it easier for customers to obtain finance to purchase the car they want.

‘The future for Octane is bright thanks to our dealers, lenders and strategic partners like 67 Degrees!’