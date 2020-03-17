Marsh on the march as launch of new F&I service nears

MARSH Finance says 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year as it integrates its new API system into its processes to provide dealer partners, broker-introducers and customers with much slicker electronic solutions.

The family-run business has been serving the motor finance industry since 1973 and operates in the near-prime sector.

The past four years have seen it relocate its head office to a state-of-the-art mill conversion in Rochdale, since when the field sales team has grown in number and experience in preparation for the incremental growth that the Marsh Automated Underwriting System (Maus) is expected to create.

Andy McMorine, pictured, head of field sales, said Marsh was ready to launch ‘the most innovative lender F&I solution in the near-prime marketplace’, boasting automated underwriting, esigning and the ability to directly upload proofs.

‘We have invested a considerable amount of resource into creating an API platform that makes Marsh a much easier proposition to do business with for all our partners,’ he said. ‘We operate from fantastic premises, have a very experienced team, and provide very competitive commercial offerings, which include near-prime PCP and joint hirer options.

‘Launching the Maus system is the final piece of the plan to ensure we see growth in our market share while continuing to work with a responsible and sustainable model.’

Managing director Andrew Marsh added: ‘Our mission at Marsh Finance has always been to be the preferred lender for near-prime and non-prime business in the car finance marketplace and to earn a reputation for exceptional service.

‘By harnessing new technology, we will make ourselves easier to do business with and will be able to share timely information with all our customers.

‘In doing this, we will look to further create a fulfilling and rewarding environment for all our employees and build a quality portfolio that will ensure the success of the business in the long term.’

McMorine added: ‘We are the only business in the market that allows our partners the option to work with Marsh to create their own lending book.

‘We now operate partner portfolios to a value in excess of £450m, proving the success of the concept.’

