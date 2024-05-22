Log in
Marshall gives taste of things to come with £2m replacement Volvo showroom in Nottingham

  • Marshall Motor Group won approval last summer for refurb of Volvo site
  • It plans to open new Nottingham showroom in late 2024 or early 2025
  • Head of business tells of pride over ‘significant investment’

Time 12:54 pm, May 22, 2024

Marshall Motor Group says its new £2m Volvo dealership in Nottingham should open later this year or in early 2025.

It follows the dealership chain winning permission for the refurbishment last July after telling the city council it had outgrown its site in Valley Road.

The redeveloped site at Riverside Retail Park will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with a window that will let customers see what’s going on in the new workshops.

It’ll also boast six charging points as Volvo looks to help combat the climate emergency and ahead of its commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030.

The showroom will display the latest range of Volvo cars, including the new EX30 and pure-electric XC40 plus plug-in hybrids, as well as a wide range of Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

Meanwhile, the Volvo Personal Service sees the same technician liaising with the customer from when a car is booked in through to explaining the work, which they carry out with another technician.

Matthew Mills, head of business at Marshall Volvo Nottingham, said: ‘We are thrilled that work is well under way on our new store.

‘This is a significant investment for us and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting Volvo’s mission towards sustainability with our thoughtfully designed showroom.

‘We’ve put a lot of work into creating the perfect space in which guests can feel relaxed, while incorporating the latest eco-friendly technology to ensure we’re as sustainable as possible.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming existing and new guests to our future-ready home to discuss their motoring needs.’

Stock picture shows how the showroom is likely to look

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



