Marshall Volvo Nottingham, April 2022Marshall Volvo Nottingham, April 2022

News

Thirty jobs to be created as Marshall wins approval for replacement Volvo showroom in Nottingham

  • Application for new Volvo showroom in Nottingham is given the nod
  • Marshall Motor Group told city planners it had outgrown its current site
  • Thirty full-time jobs in sales and aftersales will be created
Time 8:50 am, July 22, 2023

Marshall Motor Group has won permission to transform vacant land at a Nottingham business park into a replacement Volvo showroom.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm told Nottingham City Council in its planning application it had outgrown its current site in Valley Road and wanted to build a five-car showroom plus forecourt on the NG2 Business Park in Enterprise Way.

Marshall said space at the Valley Road location was constrained and facilities at the building were limited as well, said Nottinghamshire Live.

The new showroom, some four miles away, would be near Mercedes and JLR showrooms and would see 30 full-time sales and aftersales jobs created to work with the staff who would be transferred.

Meanwhile, the existing dealership will be repurposed to represent a marque that is ‘better suited in scale and volume to the premises available’.

The business park proposal included a seven-bay workshop plus an extra MOT bay, as well as parking for 67 display cars, 20 customer spaces and 120 back-of-house slots.

City planners who met on Wednesday (July 19) approved the application, according to Insider Media.

It cited a statement filed with the council that said: ‘The proposals will make use of an existing brownfield site, provide jobs, and pose no greater flood risk.

‘It is considered the car dealership and associated workshop is acceptable in this location.’

Pictured via Google Street View is the current Marshall Volvo dealership in Nottingham

