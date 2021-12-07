Marshall opens new multi-million pound Toyota and Lexus showroom in Bristol

Marshall Motor Group has officially opened its new multi-million pound Toyota and Lexus dealership in Bristol.

The impressive new showroom on Hayes Way, Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, is the new home for Toyota Bristol (Cribbs Causeway) and Lexus Bristol, after both businesses relocated from Patchway (Toyota) and Pioneer Park, Bristol (Lexus).

The Toyota showroom becomes the Japanese carmaker’s largest dealership in the UK.

The doors on the Lexus side of the showroom opened yesterday (Dec 6) while the Toyota part will open on December 9.

The new showroom features a staff training academy in the Toyota side, and offers customers the ability to ‘shop while you drop’ experience. Customers can drop off their vehicle at The Mall Cribbs Causeway Shopping Centre, with customers being collected when their vehicle is ready.

Paul Dillon, Marshall Toyota and Lexus franchise director, said: ‘The Bristol market is a key territory for the Toyota and Lexus brands, and this investment represents another step in our growth strategy, working closely with our valued brand partners.

‘With Toyota and Lexus in such a strong position, backed by their extensive focus on hybrid, plug-in and green technology, we are delighted to represent both brands in a territory that we know very well.’

He added: ‘Marshall are one of the biggest motor retail groups in the UK and these new facilities will also create additional jobs across sales and service departments.

‘We are confident and pleased to be investing further with Toyota and Lexus and growing our partnership in this way, expanding our sales volumes, whilst providing our customers with the very best new facilities to visit and enjoy.’

Marshall Motor Holdings chief executive Daksh Gupta, said: ‘The team who delivered the new facilities have done an outstanding job, creating something unique and incredibly special.

‘Marshall Motor Group prides itself on delivering an industry leading customer experience and with our significant investment in this location, and the Toyota and Lexus brands, we are confident our colleagues and customers will enjoy a truly outstanding environment.’

Work began on the new dealership in October 2020 which was going to be branded as Motorline.

However, Marshall snapped up the family-run business for £64.5m in October and Gupta told Car Dealer all Motorline showrooms would be renamed Marshall.

For the Toyota side, the showroom marks a major change from its former location on Gloucester Road, which in a former life, was the Runway Inn public house. Here, the business represented Toyota for over 30 years.

As reported by Car Dealer, Marshall Motor Holdings is currently in negotiations to sell its shares in the Marshall Motor Group to BCA, WeBuyAnyCar and Cinch-owner Constellation Automotive Group.

Shareholders are to be recommended to accept Constellation’s £325m take-over offer.