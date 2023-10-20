Marshall Motor Group to create 25 new jobs by opening new South Yorkshire Nissan dealership

Marshall Motor Group has extended its impressive network of dealerships with the opening of a new Nissan site in South Yorkshire.

The formerly-listed dealer group is to open the state-of-the art facility on December 1, with the development creating 25 local jobs in Doncaster.

Located at 11 Merchant Way, the one acre premises will be Doncaster’s only franchised Nissan dealership.

The site will include a variety of up-t0-date features including double height showroom with space for up to 12 cars and vans and a separate display area which will be able to hold as many as 40 vehicles.

There will also be a ten bay workshop, a hub of electric charging points, customer lounges, customer interaction areas and a coffee bar.

Paul Stapylton, franchise director of the Car Dealer Top 100 group, said: ‘The Doncaster market is a key territory for the Nissan brand, and this investment represents another step in our growth strategy, working closely with our valued brand partner.

‘With Nissan cars and vans in such a strong position, backed by their extensive focus on Hybrid, e-POWER and all electric technology, we are delighted to represent Nissan in a territory that we know very well.

‘Marshall is one of the biggest motor retail groups in the UK and this new facility will also create additional jobs across sales and service departments.

‘We are confident and pleased to be investing further with Nissan and growing our partnership in this way, expanding our sales volumes, whilst providing our customers with the very best new facilities to visit and enjoy.’