Thousands of Marshall Motor Holdings employees have said what a fabulous company it is – for the 11th year in a row.

The annual Great Place To Work Colleague Engagement Survey for 2020 put the dealership group’s Trust Index score at 79.2 per cent – well above the 65 per cent benchmark.

More than 3,000 staff took part in the survey, and the announcement comes just five months after Great Place To Work UK ranked Marshall as one of the Best Super Large Workplaces in the UK for the sixth year running.

Marshall has 117 franchises covering 23 brands across 28 counties in England, and chief executive Daksh Gupta, pictured, said of its latest triumph: ‘Our culture is built around a core set of shared values.

‘Our commitment to upholding these values, encouraging our colleagues to share their valuable opinions and ideas, and then us acting on what they have said creates the foundation for our Best Workplace ethos.

‘We are very proud of this year’s scores but, more importantly, that our colleagues remain committed to supporting this important programme, particularly given the uncertain times we have been facing since March.

‘This is evidenced by the 84 per cent participation rate and the high levels of trust and engagement we continue to see.

‘At the start of the pandemic our first priority was to do the right thing.

‘We communicated regularly and transparently to everyone to ensure we maintained our close-knit community, got everyone involved and reinforced that we were “all in it together”.

‘Our decision to top up pay and remove the cap on the job retention scheme to give colleagues some peace of mind was the least we could do.

‘Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues for their hard work, loyalty to the company and our customers, and in particular for their incredible support during such unprecedented circumstances.’

Ben Gautrey, Great Place To Work chief operating officer, said: ‘It is fantastic to see the employees at Marshall Motor Holdings feed back so positively about their own engagement and trust in the leadership and workplace culture of their organisation.

‘Over 3,000 employees took the time to provide honest and anonymous feedback about their working experience.

‘It is a testament to the incredible, inspirational and authentic leadership embodied by Daksh and the other senior leaders of the business that they continue to place enormous value in creating and fostering a consistently great employee experience for all.’